Chelsea Tennis Finishes Sixth at D3 State Finals

The Chelsea boys’ tennis team saw an amazing season come to an end Saturday when the Bulldogs finished 6th at the Division 3 state finals in Midland.

The Bulldogs finished with 15 points at the tournament that was won by Cranbrook-Kingswood with 32.

Chelsea reached the semifinals in four flights with each picking up two wins each. Three of the four lost to the eventual state champions in the semifinals.

Ryan Fredrickson picked up a pair of wins at four-singles before bowing out.

Reed Murray and Quinn Tjernagel pulled off a pair of upsets by beating the #5 seed and the #4 seed in the first two rounds before falling in the semifinals at three-doubles.

Lane Ford and Peter Mourad rolled to a pair of wins at two-doubles before bowing out in the semis, while Michael Struk and Collin Wacker reached the four-doubles semifinals before seeing their season end.

Hunter Napieralski (one-singles) and Mason Strach (three-singles) picked up single wins on the day for the Bulldogs.