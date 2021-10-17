Chelsea Boys’ XC Dominates Gabriel Richard Invite

The Chelsea boys’ cross country team ran away with the 37th

Annual Gabriel Richard Invite Saturday.

The Bulldogs finished with 23 points in the medium school division, beating out Manchester with 127 and Gabriel Richard 128.

Nine of 12 runners set PR’s at the race at Hudson Mills.

Connell Alford came home first with a PR of 15:38.09, while Bram Hartsuff was right behind in second with a PR of 15:59.76.

Zebedee Swager added a PR of 16:35.29 and Jonas Norwood finished ninth in 16:53.7. Nick Spruce set a PR of 16:54.85 and finished 10th, Leo Swager a PR of 17:21.25 and finished 20th, Misha McElrath 28th

and a PR of 17:38.78, Ethan Kapolka 31st in a PR of 17:51.93, a PR and 41st place finish for Colby Pfeiffer in 18:13.38, Jackson Dell 51st

in 18:28.03, Grayson Eckland 63rd in 19:04.19, and John Putnam 87th

with a PR of 19:58.14.

The girls finished fifth in the medium school division with a score of 117. Gabriel Richard won the race with 65.

Trilian Krug was 9th in 20:09.23 with Kate Gaiser 12th in 20:13.89.

Audra Guthre was 27th in 20:58.54, Lauren Thompson 34th in 21:26.08, Julia Kause 38th in 21:45.40, Brooke Matusik 66th in 23:30.93, and Samantha Dark 70th

in 24:01.44.