Trinity Health MI Hospitals Among Most Technologically Advanced in America

The College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME) announced that all Trinity Health Michigan hospitals, which includes Mercy Health and Saint Joseph Mercy Health System, have earned 2021 CHIME Digital Health "Most Wired" recognitions. The annual survey assesses how effectively health care organizations incorporate core and advanced technologies into their clinical and business programs to improve health and care in their communities.

"Using innovative technologies, our teams are in constant search for opportunities that elevate safety, enhance the hospital experience and improve the quality of care for our patients," said Shannon Striebich, president of St. Joseph Mercy Oakland and senior vice president of operations at Trinity Michigan. "The communities we serve should know, when you step foot into a Trinity Health hospital here in Michigan, you are receiving the most technically-advanced care available in the country."

A total of 36,674 organizations were represented in the 2021 Digital Health Most Wired program, which includes four separate surveys: acute, ambulatory, long-term care and international acute. The surveys assessed the adoption, integration and impact of technologies in health care organizations at all stages of development, from early development to industry leading.

Each participating organization in the survey received a customized benchmarking report, an overall score and scores for individual levels in eight segments: infrastructure; security; business/disaster recovery; administrative/supply chain; analytics/data management; interoperability/population health; patient engagement; and clinical quality/safety. Participants can use the report and scores to identify strengths and opportunities for improvement. Participants also received certification based on their overall performance, with level 10 being the highest. Trinity Health Michigan hospitals throughout the state each received Acute Level – 9 scores.

The Trinity Health Michigan hospitals recognized with "Most Wired" recognitions were: Mercy Health St. Mary's in Grand Rapids, Mercy Health Muskegon, Mercy Health Lakeshore Campus, St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor, St. Joseph Mercy Chelsea, St. Joseph Mercy Livingston, St. Joseph Mercy Oakland and St. Mary Mercy Livonia.

“Digital transformation in health care has accelerated to an unprecedented level since 2020, and the next few years will bring a wave of innovation that empowers health care consumers and will astound the industry,” said CHIME President and CEO Russell P. Branzell. “The Digital Health Most Wired program recognizes the outstanding digital leaders who have paved the way for this imminent revolution in health care. Their trailblazing commitment to rapid transformation has set an example for the entire industry in how to pursue a leadership vision with determination, brilliant planning and courage to overcome all challenges.”

About Trinity Health Michigan

Trinity Health Michigan is a leading health care provider and one of the state’s largest employers. With more than 24,000 full-time employees serving numerous counties, Trinity Health Michigan is composed of eight hospitals, including the five hospitals of Saint Joseph Mercy Health System located in Ann Arbor, Chelsea, Howell, Livonia and Pontiac, and the three-hospital Mercy Health system, operating in Grand Rapids, Muskegon and Shelby. The health system has 2,348 beds and 3,400 physicians. With operating revenues of $3.4 billion, Trinity Health Michigan returns $195 million back to their local communities each year. Together with numerous ambulatory care locations, three home health agencies, one hospice agency and 17 senior living communities owned and/or operated by Trinity Health, Trinity Health Michigan provides the full continuum of care for Michigan residents.

Nationally, Trinity Health is among the country's largest Catholic health care systems. Based in Livonia, Michigan, with operations in 22 states, Trinity Health employs about 129,000 colleagues, including 7,500 physicians and clinicians. The system has annual operating revenues of $18.3 billion, assets of nearly $27 billion, and returns about $1.2 billion to its communities annually in the form of charity care and other community benefit programs. For more information, visit www.trinity-health.org.