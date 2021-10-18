Education Foundations Rivalry Match Will Culminate at Oct 22 Football Game

From D&B Strategic Marketing

COn Friday, Oct. 22 the Chelsea Bulldogs will be invading Dexter to take on the Dreadnaughts in the final game of the high school football season.

Though these two schools may be rivals on the gridiron, Chelsea Education Foundation (CEF) and The Educational Foundation of Dexter (EFD) are joining forces off the field to raise money for educational grants in both communities.

Both foundations are fundraising in the weeks leading up to the game through a text-to-donate campaign. Community partners, Art Moehn Chevrolet Buick of Chelsea, Stieper & Brust Orthodontics, Culver's of Chelsea, LaFontaine Chevrolet of Dexter, and Chelsea State Bank have helped support the fundraiser with a total of over $4,000 in sponsorships!

Donations are now being accepted, and you can see who is in the lead through each foundation’s website and social media pages. There will be a push to donate at the game with activities and giveaways to show your school spirit.

HOW TO DONATE:

By Smart Phone: Text the code BULLDOGS or DREADS to 44-321 to receive a link to the Foundations’ fundraising page instantly. Message & data rates may apply.

Text the code or to 44-321 to receive a link to the Foundations’ fundraising page instantly. Message & data rates may apply. By Computer: Follow links on www.chelseaeducationfoundation.org or www.efdexter.org to campaign donation pages.

Follow links on www.chelseaeducationfoundation.org or www.efdexter.org to campaign donation pages. In-Person: Cash and Checks will be accepted at the Oct. 22 Football game.

​Together, the educational foundations hope to make it a win-win for students in both communities.

To learn more about the Education Foundations Rivalry Match fundraiser, and to see which organization is currently in the lead, visit www.chelseaeducationfoundation.org or www.efdexter.org.