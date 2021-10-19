CPD Weekly Report 10-19-21

From Chelsea PD

Incident #: 21-1911

Location: 500 block of Lane St.

Date: October 16, 2021

Time: 6:47 am

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol officers responded to the 500 block of Lane Street for the report of a family trouble complaint involving a male subject who had reportedly locked the complainant out of the house and was refusing to let them back in the house.

Upon arrival, the officers made contact with the female complainant who stated that the previous night they had gotten into an argument with their boyfriend and they had been locked out of the house along with their child. Contact was made with the male occupant of the house.

A computer check revealed that the subject was wanted out of Ingham County for failing to appear on a domestic assault warrant. It was also determined that the male subject currently had a court order prohibiting him from having any contact with the complainant.

The subject a 33-year-old Chelsea man was placed under arrest for the warrant and was transported to the Ingham County Jail by the Chelsea Police Department.