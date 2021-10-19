Enrollment for WCC Winter semester opens; classes begin Jan. 10

From WCC

Enrollment is now open for the Winter 2022 semester at Washtenaw Community College (WCC). Classes begin Jan. 10, with offerings both online and in person.

Current and prospective students may apply for enrollment, register for classes and find other resources for the upcoming semester at wccnet.edu/winter.

WCC offers more than 130 programs of study to prepare students for direct entry into the workforce or transfer to a four-year institution. The college has earned top national recognition for its online programs.

Tuition is among the lowest in the state and country, with current in-district tuition for an average full-time course load $2,280 annually.

For student flexibility, WCC offers four starts to the winter session. In addition to the Session I Jan. 10 start, Session II starts Feb. 1, Session III starts Feb. 15, and Session IV starts March 3. The same course work is covered at an accelerated pace during the classes with later starts.

A number of new associate degrees and certificate programs launched this academic year, including a fully online Accelerated Business Associate and a Health Administration Associate.

New certificate programs include Arts Management, Sports and Entertainment Management, Supply Chain Essentials and Principles of Cybersecurity.

Other new student success programs this year such as Alpha Scholars for incoming full-time degree-seeking freshmen and the new HBCU Pathway for transfers to HBCUs provide coaching, mentors, workshops, tours of 4-year colleges and more to support students in achieving their higher education goals.

Dedicated support staff at WCC’s Student Welcome Center assist students with registration, completing orientation and answering questions. In-person and virtual appointments are available.

Students may also schedule a virtual campus tour.

WCC Winter Semester

When: Session I classes start Jan. 10

Online: wccnet.edu/winter

Call: (734) 973-3543

Email: go2wcc@wccnet.edu

About Washtenaw Community College

Washtenaw Community College (WCC), Ann Arbor, Mich., educates students through a wide range of associate and certificate programs in areas such as health care, business, STEM and advanced transportation and mobility. WCC offers accelerated and online programs and is ranked the number one community college in Michigan, according to schools.com. WCC is committed to student success, with nearly 70% of students intending to transfer to complete a bachelor degree. The college also works through community, business and union partnerships to develop highly specialized training programs to meet the region’s workforce talent needs.

For more information about Washtenaw Community College, visit www.wccnet.edu.