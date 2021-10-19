Chelsea Soccer Advances to District Finals After Win in Penalty Kicks

It took extra time, but the Chelsea soccer team rallied to beat Adrian 3-2 (4-2) in penalty kicks to advance to Thursday's district championship game against South Lyon East at 6:00 PM in Pinckney.

The Bulldogs fell behind early as Adrian scored at the five minute mark of the first half and it would stay that way until the second half.

Charles Budd found the net on a free kick four minutes into the second half to tie the game at 1-1 for Chelsea.

The game would stay tied through 80 minutes and move to two 10-minute overtime periods.

Neither team could find the net in the first overtime, but Chelsea broke through when Beck Elandt drove one home with 7:30 left in the second overtime for a 2-1 lead.

The Bulldogs would hold off the Maples, but Adrian tipped in a shot with 3:30 left to tie it at 2-2 and send the game into a shootout.

Both teams scored in the first round with Parker Olk scoring first for the Bulldogs.

The second round was the same with Budd scoring his second of the night and it was 2-2 after two rounds.

The Maples missed wide in the third round and Barrett Krueger found the net to put the Bulldogs up 3-2 with two rounds remaining.

The fourth round saw Keegan McLaughlin drive one home for a 4-2 lead and Shane McLaughlin made a save on the Maples fourth shot to seal the victory for Chelsea.

The Bulldogs reached the semifnals by beating Tecumseh 3-1 last week.

The Indians took the early lead on Chelsea, but Elandt, Jonathan Gregory, and Jose Ortiz-Martinez scored for the Bulldogs to rally for the win.

Chelsea improved to 9-11 overall on the season.