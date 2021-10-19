Football Playoff Picture Heading to Week Nine

With one game remaining in the regular season, all three local football teams appear to be headed to the state football playoffs this season. The only question remains is who and where they play and how many home games the teams could host in their playoff runs.

The playoff format is different this season as opposed to the past. The top 32 teams in each division qualify based of playoff points not on overall record. In previous years, teams automatically qualified with six wins. That is no longer the case as now the strength of schedule becomes a big part of proccess of making the playoffs.

Chelsea is 8-0 and is number one in playoff points in Division 4. Just a couple of points ahead of Hudsonville Unity Christian and Edwardsburg. The Bulldogs travel to archrival Dexter Friday night for their season finale. Chelsea has one 25 straight over its rivals dating back to 1995 and a win over the Division 2 Dreadnaughts (5-3) would likely lock up the number one seed in D4 for the Bulldogs.

Saline is 8-0 on the season and after week eight they have the third highest playoff points in Division 1 behinds Rockford and Grand Blanc. Projections by the website snooze2you.com have the Hornets in the opposite side of the bracket from those two teams so a win over Lake Orion (3-5) Friday night would likely lock up home field for the Hornets through to the semifinals.

Dexter at 5-3 appears to be a lock in the Division 2 playoffs after week eight. They are 18th in playoff points with their rivalry game with Chelsea looming Friday night. The Dreadnaughts are the hard luck team of the group with its three losses being by a total of 10 points. They are projected by snooze2you.com to be on the road its opening game with a three seed in the district. A win Friday night over the rival Bulldogs would go a long way for the Dreads with not only snapping the 25 game skid to Chelsea, but it could push the Dreadnaughts into a possible home game in the first round of the playoffs.

Other local teams that are in the playoffs include Ann Arbor Huron (7-1 in D1), Milan (6-2 in D4), Pinckney (5-3) in D3, Bedford (6-2 in D2), Clinton (6-2 in D6), and Whtimore Lake (5-3) in D8.

The playoff selection show will be broadcast on Bally's Sports Detroit Sunday night at 5:30 PM.