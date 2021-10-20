Chelsea Volleyball Finishes Undefeated in SEC White

The Chelsea volleyball team moved one step closer to its first SEC White title since 2016 Tuesday night after taking down Adrian in four sets.

The Bulldogs finished with an undefeated 5-0 record in the regular season. They lead the conference with 10 points with Tecumseh right behind with eight. Chelsea can clinch with four wins in five games or win its first two games, which would mean a win over Pinckney and Tecumseh in the second game in the White Jamboree at Jackson Saturday. Each game is worth one point at the jamboree.

The Bulldogs took the first two sets rather easily against Adrian Tuesday night 25-18 and 25-13.

Adrian bounced back to take the third set 21-25, but the Bulldogs closed the match out with a tight 25-23 fourth set.

Ellie McGlashen had a big night for the Bulldogs with 18 assists, 11 kills, nine digs, four blocks, and two aces to lead Chelsea.

Rachel Hein had 23 digs, 14 kills, and three aces, while Kayla Munson added 17 digs, six kills, five aces, and three blocks. Mya Spadafore had 16 assists and eight digs, Adrija Skiotys six blocks, three digs, and three kills, and Sascha French four aces, two kills, and two digs.

Chelsea hosts rival Dexter in the Dig Pink game Thursday night and the SEC White jamboree starts at 9:00 AM Saturday in Jackson.