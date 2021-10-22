Chelsea Soccer Claims Back-to-Back District Titles

For the third straight game in the post-steason the Chelsea soccer team fell behind early and for the third straight time the Bulldogs rallied to pull out a heart-stopping win to claim their second straight Division 2 district title Thursday night.

Like their first two district tgames, the Bulldogs fell behind when South Lyon East took a 1-0 lead, but once again the Bulldogs did not let a deficit hinder them.

Jose Ortiz Martinez put the Bulldogs on the board to tie the game at 1-1 to send it into overtime.

East would score in the overtime period and Kellen Ahlstrom would find the net for the Bulldogs as the two ten-minute overtime periods could not decide a winner and the teams would go to a shoot-out tied at 2-2.

It was the second game in a row that the Bulldogs would go to a shootout after beting Adrian 4-2 in penalty kicks in the district semifinals.

Charles Budd, Barrett Krueger, and Keegan McLaughlin scored penalty kicks to give the Bulldogs a 3-2 lead after four rounds and Colin Hay would find the net for the Bulldogs to seal the 4-2 win in the fifth round, while Shane McLaughlin stopped East twice early in net to help clinch the district title for the Bulldogs.

The Bulldog improved to 10-11 overall on the season. They advance to the D2 Regional semifinals to face Fenton (16-1-2) Wednesday night at 7:00 PM at Mason.