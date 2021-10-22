Chelsea MI
10-22-2021 7:57am

Weekly Road Work Oct 25 - 31

Township

Where

Impact to Traffic

Timeline

Ann Arbor

Maple Rd between Foster Rd Bridge and the end of pavement

Intermittent lane closure

Week of Oct. 25

Augusta

Intersection of Talladay Rd and Whittaker Rd

Intermittent lane closure

Week of Oct. 25

Northfield

Unpaved roads throughout the township

Rolling operation - dust control

Oct. 11 - 29

Pittsfield

Intersection of Morgan Rd and State St

Intermittent lane closure

August 9 - Nov. 19

Pittsfield

Ellsworth Rd between Lohr Rd and State Rd

Intermittent lane closure

Week of Oct. 25 (delayed start)

Salem

Intersection of 8 Mile Rd and Currie Rd

Intermittent lane closure

Oct. 1 - 30 (extneded)

Saline

Macon Rd between Huntington Dr and Saline City limits

Two-way traffic maintained over one lane with temporary traffic signal

Oct. 5 - mid Nov.

Scio

Zeeb Rd between Dexter-Ann Arbor Rd and Peters Rd

Intermittent lane and shoulder closures

June 1 - Oct.

Scio

Intersection of Liberty Rd and Wagner Rd

Shoulder work

Oct. 13 - 30

Superior

Geddes Rd between Gotfredson Rd and Ridge Rd

Road closure

August 9 - end of Oct.

Superior

Prospect Rd between Clark Rd and Vreeland Rd

Shoulder closure

August 2 - Nov.

York

Milkey Rd between Maple Rd and end of pavement

Daytime road closure

Week of Oct. 25 (delayed start)

York

Judd Rd between Warner Rd and Platt Rd

Daytime road closure

Week of Oct. 25 (delayed start)

York

Intersection of North St and Mooreville Rd

Intermittent lane closure

Week of Oct. 25

York

Intersection of North St and Stony Creek Rd

Intermittent lane closure

Week of Oct. 25

York

Bishop Rd between Willis Rd and Moon Rd

Daytime road closure

Week of Oct. 25

York

Warner Rd between Judd Rd and Willis Rd

Daytime road closure

Week of Oct. 25

Ypsilanti

US-12 & M-17 improvements

Lane, road, and ramp closures

June 7 - Oct.

Ypsilanti

Intersection of Wiard Rd and Tyler Rd

Intermittent lane closure

Late Oct. - early Nov.
