Weekly Road Work Oct 25 - 31
|
Township
|
Where
|
Impact to Traffic
|
Timeline
|
Ann Arbor
|
Maple Rd between Foster Rd Bridge and the end of pavement
|
Intermittent lane closure
|
Week of Oct. 25
|
Augusta
|
Intersection of Talladay Rd and Whittaker Rd
|
Intermittent lane closure
|
Week of Oct. 25
|
Northfield
|
Unpaved roads throughout the township
|
Rolling operation - dust control
|
Oct. 11 - 29
|
Pittsfield
|
Intersection of Morgan Rd and State St
|
Intermittent lane closure
|
August 9 - Nov. 19
|
Pittsfield
|
Ellsworth Rd between Lohr Rd and State Rd
|
Intermittent lane closure
|
Week of Oct. 25 (delayed start)
|
Salem
|
Intersection of 8 Mile Rd and Currie Rd
|
Intermittent lane closure
|
Oct. 1 - 30 (extneded)
|
Saline
|
Macon Rd between Huntington Dr and Saline City limits
|
Two-way traffic maintained over one lane with temporary traffic signal
|
Oct. 5 - mid Nov.
|
Scio
|
Zeeb Rd between Dexter-Ann Arbor Rd and Peters Rd
|
Intermittent lane and shoulder closures
|
June 1 - Oct.
|
Scio
|
Intersection of Liberty Rd and Wagner Rd
|
Shoulder work
|
Oct. 13 - 30
|
Superior
|
Geddes Rd between Gotfredson Rd and Ridge Rd
|
Road closure
|
August 9 - end of Oct.
|
Superior
|
Prospect Rd between Clark Rd and Vreeland Rd
|
Shoulder closure
|
August 2 - Nov.
|
York
|
Milkey Rd between Maple Rd and end of pavement
|
Daytime road closure
|
Week of Oct. 25 (delayed start)
|
York
|
Judd Rd between Warner Rd and Platt Rd
|
Daytime road closure
|
Week of Oct. 25 (delayed start)
|
York
|
Intersection of North St and Mooreville Rd
|
Intermittent lane closure
|
Week of Oct. 25
|
York
|
Intersection of North St and Stony Creek Rd
|
Intermittent lane closure
|
Week of Oct. 25
|
York
|
Bishop Rd between Willis Rd and Moon Rd
|
Daytime road closure
|
Week of Oct. 25
|
York
|
Warner Rd between Judd Rd and Willis Rd
|
Daytime road closure
|
Week of Oct. 25
|
Ypsilanti
|
US-12 & M-17 improvements
|
Lane, road, and ramp closures
|
June 7 - Oct.
|
Ypsilanti
|
Intersection of Wiard Rd and Tyler Rd
|
Intermittent lane closure
|
Late Oct. - early Nov.