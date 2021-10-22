Chelsea Boys Cross Country Wins Third SEC White Jamboree

The Chelsea boys' cross country is rolling into the post season after easily winning the third SEC White jamboree of the season Thursday at Hudson Mills Metropark.

The Bulldogs placed five runners in the top 10 and finished with 32 points to easily beat second place Pinckney with 51 and Adrian in third with 88.

All three teams entered the race ranked in the top 10 of Division 2, but it was the Bulldogs that ran away with Thursday's race.

The win wasn't quite enough to pass Pinckney in the final SEC White standings as the Pirates clipped the Bulldogs by one point to claim the overall White title. Pinckney finished with 34 points and Chelsea 33 in the three White jamborees combined.

Connell Alford paced the Bulldogs with a second-place finish in 16:00.6.

Bram Hartsuff came home with a fourth-place finish in 16:22.4 and Zebedee Swager seventh in 16:52.8.

Nick Spruce was ninth in 16:58.5, Jonas Norwood 10th in 16:59.8, Leo Swager 17th in 17:41, and Misha McElrath 20th in 18:07.2.

The Bulldogs will next run at the Division 2 Regional at Gibraltar Carlson Saturday, October 30.

Photos by Mike Williamson