Field Hockey Advances in State Tournament

A dominating defense and a fast start helped lift the Chelsea field hockey team to a 4-0 win over Detroit Country Day in the Division 2 playoff opener Friday night.

The Bulldogs used a stifling defense to hold the Yellow Jackets to no shots on goal and the offense controlled the play with numerous corner shots due to the pressure on the Jackets keeper.

Chelsea broke through first on a corner Makayla Kegerreis passed into Lia Spink, who fired a shot that was deflected into the net by Braiden Scheffler for a 1-0 lead.

Braiden Scheffler tips home a Lia Spink shot to give Chelsea a 1-0 lead over Country Day

The Bulldogs made it 2-0 on another corner from Kegerreis, who this time passed to Laney Smith who fired a shot that was tipped by Jordan Siefert.

The Chelsea defense did the rest to keep DCD without a shot the rest of the half.

The pressure continued for the Bulldogs in the third when they forced another corner and Spink hit Smith with a pass to knock it in for a 3-0 lead.

The Bulldogs continued to carry the play and receive several more corners and Kahlen Eckert would find the net on another one for a 4-0 lead.

Country Day would finally get some offense going, but Nina Faupel was there every time to make the save and keep the shutout for Chelsea.

The Bulldogs advance to the quarterfinals where they will meet Mercy Tuesday night.

Photos by Mike Williamson



