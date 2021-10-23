Chelsea Girls’ Cross Country Third at SEC White Finals

The SEC White girls’ cross country title came down to the last race of the season this week with Pinckney and Chelsea tied for the top spot in the conference after two jamborees and it was the Pirates that came out on top in an very close final race at Hudson Mills Metropark.

Pinckney and Chelsea each had 16 points with Tecumseh close behind with the winner to be crowned the White champion.

Pinckney won the title in a very close race with 50 points, while Tecumseh was second with 57 and Chelsea third with 59.

Tecumseh and Chelsea would tie for second in the final overall conference standings, three points behind Pinckney.

Trilian Krug led the Bulldogs with a 5th place finish in 20:17.3, followed by senior Kate Gaiser 9th in 20:58.

Natalia DeMea was 11th in 21:10 and Lauren Thompson 16th in 21:31. Audra Guthre place 18th in 21:39.7, Julia Kause 22nd in 22:15.3, and Brooke Matusik 25th

in 22:54.

The Bulldogs will compete in the Division 2 Regional at Gibraltar Carlson Saturday.

Photos by Mike Williamson



