Chelsea Claims SEC White Volleyball Title

The Chelsea volleyball team claimed its first SEC White title since 2016 Saturday when the Bulldogs went 4-1 at the White jamboree in Jackson.

Chelsea entered the tournament with a 5-0 conference record and needed three wins to clinch title and they did just that.

The Bulldogs opened the tournament by beating Pinckney 25-15, 25-17, Tecumseh 25-20, 25-18, and Ypsilanti 25-17, 25-7 to clinch the White title.

Adrian then handed the Bulldogs their first league loss of the season in three sets 24-26, 25-21, 7-15.

The Bulldogs continued to struggle in the first set of the last game of the day as they dropped the set 23-25 to Jackson.

Chelsea would snap out of their lull and take the second set 25-13 before clinching the match 2-1 with a 15-7 win in the third set.

Rachel Hein had a big day for Chelsea with 44 kills, 15 aces, eight digs, and two blocks.

The Bulldogs finished with 14 points in the final standings to beat out Tecumseh and Adrian for the title.

Rachel Hein had a big day for the Bulldogs with 44 kills, 15 aces, eight digs, and two blocks. She recorded 17 kills against Jackson to help the Bulldogs rally past the Vikings.

Ellie McGlashen recorded 21 aces on the day, including six against Adrian and Jackson. She also added 18 kills, four digs, and three blocks.

Kayla Munson picked up 23 kills wight digs, and five aces on the day, while Jenna Ouellette chipped in with 18 kills, two digs, and one ace. Adrija Skiotys finished with nine kills and one block, Caitlin White five aces and three digs, Mya Spadafore four aces and two digs, Sasha French nine aces and seven kills, Marlina Calaboro 18 digs, and two aces, and Tessa Wheeler three kills and one block.

Chelsea finishes 9-1 overall in the SEC White. They return to action Tuesday night when they host Ypsilanti Lincoln in a SEC Red crossover.

Photos by Mike Williamson