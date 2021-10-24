Dexter Volleyball Goes 5-2 at SEC Red Jamboree

The Dexter volleyball team improved to 32-6-2 overall on the season and 10-3 in the SEC Red after going 5-2 at the Red jamboree in Bedford Saturday.

The Dreadnaughts are currently tied for second place with Saline in the Red with a make-up game with Bedford Monday night for a chance to take second outright.

Skyline clinched the Red title Saturday with a 14-0 record.

It was a battle for the Dreadnaughts Saturday as they went to three sets in four of the seven matches.

The won three set matches against Huron 25-22, 25-27, 15-11 and Monroe 23-25, 25-15, 15-7, but dropped a match to Bedford 18-25, 25-18, 12-15.

They took state power and D1 third-ranked Skyline to three sets before falling 25-18, 14-25, 11-15.

Dexter also beat state-ranked Saline for the second time this season 27-25, 25-21.

The Dreadnaughts also swept Pioneer 25-16, 25-12, and Lincoln 25-20, 25-13.

Dexter was led by four fantastic, 6-rotation pin hitters:

-Senior Anna Creech: 39 Kills with a 0.202 Leading Hitting %, 53 digs, a 1.93 Serve Receive Avg, and 9 Service Aces

-Junior Savannah Smith: 15 Kills, 7 Blocks, 1.86 Serve Receive Avg, 34 digs. 6 Service Aces

-Senior Captain Avery Goodrich: 39 Digs, 10 Kills, 5 Service Aces

-Senior Captain Jamie Giese: 26 Kills, 39 Digs, 4 Service Aces

Junior Setter, Braedy Wineman led the offense with 141 Assists and 13 Services Aces, contributing 3 Blocks and 45 Digs to our defense.

The middle hitters played in every set with Senior Hanna Quinn providing 6 Service Aces, 10 Blacks and 32 Kills in a team leading 0.356 Hitting% and Junior Mikah Salemi adding 30 Kills and 12 Blocks on the day.

Senior Veronica Sannino led the defense with 67 digs and averaged a 1.96 Serve Receive Avg.Junior Emily Schultz returned to the active roster and added a team leading 2.12 Serve Receive Avg.

“This has been a fantastic first year in the larger, SEC Red Division for our program.,” Coach Paula Palmer Burns said. “We knew we needed to make some adjustments when the move was announced, and we would be going from one of the largest to the smallest district in the conference. I am grateful to Coach Liz Melvin for recognizing that and building a foundation throughout the staff to work toward the future.”