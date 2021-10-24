Saline Cross Country Teams Finish Second in Red

The Saline boys’ and girls’ cross country teams both earned second-place finishes at the third SEC Red jamboree of the season at Hudson Mills and both earned second-place finishes in the final Red overall standings.

The boys’ finished second in a very close meet with 68 points. Pioneer won the race with 61 and Dexter was third with 78.

James Harrion led the Hornets with a sixth-place finish in a PR time of 16:37.9.

Max Pfeiffer was 11th in 16:50.9 and Andrew Stern 12th in 16:52.9.

Truman Johnson finished 18th in 17:04.4, Jason Whitton 21st in 17:10,5, Samuel Kulczak 22nd with a PR time of 17:10.9, and Samuel Jackson 23rh with a PR of 17:11.6.

The girls’ finished second with 51 points behind state-power Pioneer with 28.

Madison Stern le the Hornets with a 7th place finish in 18:53.8 with Madison Wood right behind in 8th in 18:57.6 to lead Saline.

Lydia Alig was 10th in 19:11.1 and Sienna Snyder set a PR with a 12th place finish in 19:19. Mia Rogan was 14th

in 19:26.2, Laney Alig 16th in 19:32.3, and Grace Roth 19th

in 19:58.2.

The Hornets will run in the Division 1 Regional at Gibraltar Carlson Saturday.