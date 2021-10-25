State Legislators Vote Report, 10-21-21

Reprinted by permission from MichiganVotes.org

How your Representatives and Senators in Lansing recently voted. Contact information is included at the end.

Senate Bill 687: Create school choice tax credit and K-12 scholarships program. Passed 20 to 16 in the Senate on October 19, 2021

To create a K-12 “student opportunity scholarship program” that would allow individuals and companies to get a tax credit for contributing to a nonprofit “scholarship organization” that would provide grants to lower income families to pay tuition at a non-pubic school, or pay for other education expenses, services and supplies. Beneficiaries would get individual accounts from which families could draw money for permitted expenses. Senate Bill 688 and House Bill 5405 would authorize up to $500 million in annual tax credits for this, which would increase with demand according to a specified formula.

Yes: Theis (R)

No: Irwin (D), Hertel (D)

House Bill 5404: Create school choice tax credit and K-12 scholarships. Passed 55 to 48 in the House on October 19, 2021

The House version of the school choice tax credit bill described above.

Yes: Bollin (R)

No: Lasinski (D), Rabhi (D), Hope (D), Brabec (D)

Senate Bill 637: Add social/therapeutic welfare provisions to 9-1-1 call responses. Passed 36 to 0 in the Senate on October 20, 2021

To authorize state grants to local governments, with the amounts determined using criteria devised by a particular social-welfare organization. This would pay for sending one or more “community crisis responder clinicians or community crisis responder peers” on 911 calls, who among other things would do “screening and assessment” for referral of individuals to “mental health, substance use disorder, social, health, or other services and supports as needed.” Reportedly there are 51 organizations that would be the ultimate recipients of the money.

Yes: Hertel (D), Irwin (D), Theis (R)

House Bill 4637: Authorize process to change township’s name. Passed 36 to 0 in the Senate on October 19, 2021

To establish a process to allow a township to change the township’s name. Two thirds of the township board would have to agree to put the question on the ballot in a regular November or August election, and voters would have to approve it.

Yes: Theis (R), Hertel (D), Irwin (D)

House Bill 5080: Exempt delivery and installation costs from sales tax. Passed 69 to 34 in the House on October 19, 2021

To exempt from sales tax the delivery and installation costs necessary to complete a purchase, which are taxable under current law.

Yes: Bollin (R)

No: Lasinski (D), Rabhi (D), Hope (D), Brabec (D)

House Bill 4801: Impose licensure mandate on paid electric vehicle charging servicesPassed 85 to 18 in the House on October 19, 2021

To impose a new licensure and $75 per charger fee regime on paid electric vehicle charging services.

Yes: Bollin (R), Lasinski (D), Rabhi (D), Hope (D), Brabec (D)

About: Michigan Votes is a free public service of the Mackinac Center for Public Policy, an independent, nonpartisan, nonprofit research and educational institution. Its purpose is to inform citizens, community leaders, business people, media, and public officials about legislation that affects their families, schools, jobs and communities. The site empowers citizens to take a more active part in the democratic process, and hold their elected representatives accountable.

State Representatives

Donna Lasinski (D) District 52 (Dexter, Chelsea, Saline, Scio, Manchester) 517 373 0828 donnalasinski@house.mi.gov

Yousef Rabhi (D) District 53 (Ann Arbor) 517 373 2577 yousefrabhi@house.mi.gov

Felicia Brabec (D) District 55 (Pittsfield, York, Barton Hills) 517 373 1792 FeliciaBrabec@house.mi.gov

Kara Hope (D) District 67 (Stockbridge) 517 373 0587 KaraHope@house.mi.gov

Ann Bollin (R) District 42 (Pinckney, Hamburg) 517 373 1784 AnnBollin@house.mi.gov

State Senators

Lana Theis (R) District 22 (Chelsea, Dexter, Manchester, Hamburg) 517 373 2420 SenLTheis@senate.michigan.gov

Jeff Irwin (D) District 18 (Ann Arbor, Saline, Pittsfield, York) 517 373 2406 senjirwin@senate.michigan.gov

Curtis Hertel Jr. (D) District 23 (Stockbridge) 517 373 1734 senchertel@senate.michigan.gov

