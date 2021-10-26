Chelsea’s Local IScream Social: Halloween Fun for All Ages

By Sofia DeMea, Student Journalist

The IScream social is for Halloween lovers of all ages. Developed by Katy Tinsley, this event is a great way for the community of Chelsea to get together for a widely celebrated holiday. There will be fun activities at Chelsea’s Palmer Commons on Saturday, October 30th, from 10am-3pm overlapping with the Chelsea Farmers Market. Halloween costumes are encouraged. Witches, ghosts, ghouls and all other traditional Halloween spectors are welcome.

Crafts and activities at the social will include, Witch-Crafts, Pumpkin painting, Trick-or-Treat Plinko, Art Darts - submission are being taken for this game send your Halloween/spooky digital art to kgtinsley@gmail.comThe Ghoulery- a spooky art gallery curated by High School Seniors Kendall Spink and Stella Moore, and more. There will also be a costume contest, ice cream, and a haunted free library.

“I've always loved Halloween and when I was growing up in Chelsea my neighborhood always had a big Halloween party,” Event organizer Katy Tinsley said. “Now that I'm back living in my hometown I wanted to do something for my neighbors that would be fun!”

Tinsley is a former Bleu Print journalist, she moved on to be a wedding event planner for several years in Seattle; she coordinated over 50 weddings there. Managing the largest art market in New Orleans for the last 3 years, she threw special parties for holidays like Halloween.

“My role is ‘Head Witch in Charge’,” Tinsley said. “I am coordinating the volunteers, building a lot of the games and decor, finding and buying supplies, spreading the word, and making connections with potential collaborators.”

“Chelsea is full of resources including money and supplies, but also talent, skills, ideas, and willing volunteers,” Tinsley said. “I want to experiment with what we can make happen with a little bit of community organizing- what opportunities we can create and what experiences we can share as a community.”

If anyone is interested in contributing to this event, Katy is looking for volunteers to help with coordinating, set-up, and running booths day-of, and would especially like to work with creative youth with ideas and enthusiasm.

Katy is also accepting donations of the following:

Decorations: black fabric, bottles, jars, skeletons, creatures, anything classic Halloween

Scary or Halloween themed books

On-theme prize items for games

$ for candy and ice cream

Contact Katy Tinsley at kgtinsley@gmail.com or find her at the Chelsea Farmer’s Market on Saturday’s at the Palmer Commons in Chelsea.