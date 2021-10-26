WWRA November Foam Weekend Set for November

By Shawn Personke, WWRA

“After our first three successful weekends, it’s clear that our communities appreciate having the opportunity to recycle #6 foam,” Williams said.

The collection weekends are a partnership with DART Container, a manufacturer of food and beverage packaging items located in Mason, Michigan. Since the first event in June, over 2,500 pounds of foam have been collected.

Volunteers Bill and Glenna Jo Christen have been instrumental in the success of the project, as they were collecting foam in their garage and then transporting it to Mason for several years.

Through these efforts, Bill Christen has a keen idea of what is and is not considered #6 foam.

"For most of us, it is food containers; egg cartons; cups; packaging that comes with furniture, appliances, computers; and coolers for medicine and Omaha Steaks,” said Christen.

“It is not packing peanuts, the thin, flexible foam sheeting that is used for packaging, foam wrapped in plastic or tape used in packaging, the light blue construction foam that carries the brand name ‘Styrofoam,’ nor the foam that has a layered appearance and does not break or crumble.”

Foam can be transported to the collection site in any container. Volunteers will assist in identifying the foam that can be recycled.

Some items that are not accepted are building insulation boards and packing peanuts. These materials can be taken to Recycle Ann Arbor on Ellsworth.

Hours for the event are Friday, Nov. 12, 11 to 5 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 13, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, Nov. 14, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The foam that DART Container collects through these drives throughout Michigan is sold to other companies that make picture frames, interior molding, pens, rulers, and foam packaging out of recycled foam.

Western Washtenaw Recycling Authority (WWRA) is a not-for-profit partnership of and subsidized by five municipalities (Townships of Dexter, Lyndon, Manchester and Lima, and the City of Chelsea) working together to find alternative ways to handle waste and promote reducing, reusing, and recycling. The townships are served by convenient drop-off centers while the City of Chelsea has weekly curbside recycling pick up. For more information, visit www.WWRArecycles.org.

Photo: WWRA