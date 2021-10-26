CPD Weekly Report 10-26-21

From Chelsea PD

Incident #: 21-1971

Location: 500 block Lane Street

Date: October 22, 2021

Time: 8:54 am

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol officers responded to the 500 block of Lane Street for

the report of domestic violence. Upon arrival, the officers made contact with the

complainant/victim who stated that she had gotten into an argument with her live-in boyfriend

regarding his phone and keys that had been lost.

The victim stated that the suspect, a 34-year-old Chelsea man became upset and began throwing items around in search of his lost phone and key. The victim stated that at one point the suspect had found her phone and refused to give the phone back to her. An altercation over her phone ensued resulting in the victim being “stiff-armed” and falling to the ground.

Moments later, another physical altercation ensued resulting in the victim having her hair pulled while being kicked repeatedly in her calf. The suspect reportedly left the scene prior to the police being contacted. The victim reported that her phone was also damaged during the physical altercation. The victim refused any medical attention while at the scene for her

injuries. The case was submitted to the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office for review on the

charge of Domestic Assault and Malicious Destruction of Property.

#####

Incident #: 21-1948

Location: 1600 block of S. Main Street

Date: October 20, 2021

Time: 12:09 pm

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol an officer was dispatched to the 1600 block of S. Main

Street for the report of a theft from a motor vehicle complaint. The complainant stated that sometime between Tuesday, October 19th and Wednesday, October 20th an unknown suspect(s) went under the vehicle, a 2016 motorhome, and sawed the Catalytic Convertor portion of the exhaust system off. The officer noted that the cuts appeared to be clean. No further information was available at the time of the complaint.

#####

Incident #: 21-1941

Location: 20000 block of W. Old US 12

Date: October 19, 2021

Time: 4:09 pm

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol an officer took a telephone complaint regarding identity theft. The victim stated that they had received a phone call from a hospital in California

regarding an unpaid hospital bill. The victim stated that he told the hospital that he had not visited California and questioned whether they had perhaps contacted the wrong person. The hospital stated that they had a Michigan driver’s license with his name on it and the hospital sent the victim a picture of it. When the victim received the picture, he could tell that the photo was clearly not him however all of the other information on the license was accurate. The victim sent the hospital a picture of his photo identification and that billing matter was resolved. No further information was available on who the potential suspect was that had stolen the victim’s identity.