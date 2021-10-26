Education Foundations Rivalry Match Raised Over $45,000

From D&B Strategic Marketing

Throughout October, the Chelsea Education Foundation (CEF) and The Educational Foundation of Dexter (EFD) joined forces to raise money for educational grants in both communities. The friendly "Rivalry Match" culminated at the October 22 Dexter vs. Chelsea football game at Al Ritt Stadium. The match was close, but CEF won bragging rights, raising $24,099 to EFD’s $21,563.

“The best part about the Rivalry Match collaboration is that the students are the true winners. This fundraiser will help fund school district programs that will make an impact in every school," said Mike Cipolla, EFD Vice-President.

Collaboration between the foundations seemed natural since they share similar missions to enhance students' educational experiences by financing projects beyond the resources of their districts. CEF also provides scholarships to district graduates.

"We thought it would be a great benefit to both our foundations and a fun way to help our individual communities," said Lynn Fox, CEF President. “We are grateful for the generosity of both communities, and appreciate the impact these donations will have toward future educational grants!”

Since 1999, CEF has impacted over 46,000 students through efforts and activities in the Chelsea School District. Over 1-million dollars have been donated to fund programs like #whyyoumatter, CHS Link Crew, 6th-grade camp, 5th-grade ukuleles, classroom leveled books, preschool water tables, and scholarships to students showcasing outstanding performance.

Since 1985, the EFD has awarded over $950,000 in teacher grants that support students from Pre-K to 12th Grade in the Dexter Community Schools. Previously funded grants include BookPals for 2nd Grade, 3-D printers for Mill Creek, Adapted Music for Students with Special Needs, and support for Dread Strong Summer Camp.

The education foundations also serve as links between school, business and the community. Community partners, Art Moehn Chevrolet Buick of Chelsea, Stieper & Brust Orthodontics, Culver's of Chelsea, LaFontaine Chevrolet of Dexter, The Sun Times News, and Chelsea State Bank have helped support the fundraiser as event sponsorships.

The Education Foundations continue to fundraise throughout the year, to learn more, visit their websites: www.chelseaeducationfoundation.org or www.efdexter.org.