Ballet Chelsea “Partner With Us” Annual Fundraiser

From D&B Strategic Marketing

Ballet Chelsea is in the final stretch of their annual fundraiser. They have raised $10,741 against a goal of $30,000. “We are grateful for the generosity of so many people in our Ballet Community” shared Jean Delwiche, Business Manager. “We are committed to making our way through the pandemic with positive energy, creativity and quality performances.”

The campaign ends this Friday October 29. Last year’s campaign raised $41,000 with a whopping 85% of the fundraising done by students and studio dancers.

“None of our work would be possible without you. Your support is crucial for our continued development. Ballet Chelsea has learned to work on and through multiple platforms and remains committed to growing our community connections into the future. Our commitment to excellence in dance education for all who wish to dance remains at the forefront of our mission. Ballet Chelsea’s deep investment into the communities we serve will continue to result in access to movement and music for all.” Wendi DuBois, Ballet Chelsea Artistic Director.

Ballet Chelsea needs your support during this critical time. Your assistance will allow Ballet Chelsea to elevate the art of dance through wellness, performance, education, and community outreach. Please consider making a gift to Ballet Chelsea by going to balletchelsea.org. or Text BALLETCHELSEA to 44-321, follow the link, and help us come back to the stage and studio stronger than ever.

As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, Ballet Chelsea’s mission is to build strong individuals through high caliber training and performance excellence while giving back to the community that supports us through arts education and outreach.