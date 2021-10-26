Saline Main Street To Host Trunk Or Treat

Parents will have twice the usual number of opportunities to take their kids out trick or treating in Saline this year. Saline Main Street is hosting Trunk or Treat again, October 27.

The Key Bank parking lot will be filled with various businesses and individuals with the trunks of their cars open. Inside will be various displays set up by local small businesses, where kids will be able to trick or treat at. The event will go from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

“Kids come, with costumes or not, and go from business to business ... and they pass out candy, toys or something small for the kids. And if they want to, they have business cards to advertise so parents can see who is there,” Organizer Karren Carrigan said. In effect, the event “helps promote the business, while helping the kids with their trick or treating.”

Carrigan added that the event is safe for kids because it is all in one parking lot, meaning parents don’t have to worry about traffic as their kids trick or treat.

Image Credit: Karen Carrigan, Saline Main Street.

This is the fourth year that Saline Main Street has held this event. Last year had to be skipped because of the Coronavirus.

“The great mission for this event is hopefully to get people to fall in love with downtown. It’s a lot of fun. It’s a total gift for the community. Pretty much all of the retail downtown businesses get into it … and a lot of the other small businesses join,” Saline Main Street Director Holli Andrews said. “It’s going to be outdoors, super spaced out and hopefully a lot of people will have a good time.”

And it will not be just downtown businesses. Businesses will be coming in from as far away as Ypsilanti, according to Carrigan. Local institutions will also be displaying their vehicles for the kids – including the police, the HVA ambulance service, and the fire department.

The Washtenaw County Health Department will also have a booth at the event to provide information regarding the Coronavirus and the available vaccines. Voluntary vaccinations will also be available for anyone interested in getting them.

Image Credit: Karen Carrigan, Saline Main Street.