BREAKING NEWS. Saline Area Schools Passes New Specalized Sex Ed Ciriculum For Some Students

The Saline Board of Education has passed a specialized version of its sexual education curriculum for students in its life skills program. This program will effect about 120 students.

Most students can understand social cues and euphemisms. The specialized curriculum, which was sourced from California, that was passed is designed for students who need visualization in order to understand what is being taught. This includes a number of visualizations of sexual concepts, which multiple parents called pornography.

Advocates for the policy say that it is necessary for students with special needs, who are especially vulnerable, to be protected and live healthy lives.

This story is breaking and will be updated in the near future.

Image Credit: Scot Graden