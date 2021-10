Trick or Treat times in the following communities:

Ann Arbor: typically, 5:00—8:00 pm

Chelsea: 5:30—7:30 pm

Dexter: 5:00—7:00 pm

Manchester: 6:00 – 8:00 pm

Pinckney: 6:00--8:00 pm

Saline: typically, 6:00—8:00 pm

It’s always a good idea to check with your neighborhood groups and associations for any nuances.

Have a safe and happy Halloween!

Photo: Image by rawpixel.com