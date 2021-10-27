Chelsea High School principal is taking on a new opportunity

Chelsea High School Principal Mike Kapolka will be saying goodbye to the school district he’s called home for the past 14 years.

The announcement came during the Oct. 25 school board meeting with a follow up letter sent out to school families on Oct. 27, by Chelsea School District Superintendent Julie Helber:

“Dear Chelsea School District Families,

Mike Kapolka, Chelsea High School Principal, has served the Chelsea School District for 14 years. He has established himself as a respected leader in our county and across the state. Recently, Mr. Kapolka announced his resignation to continue his path in education in a central office position in another district. While we are sad to see Mike leave the Chelsea School District, we are all very happy for him and know that he will continue to make a positive impact in the field of education.

With Mike’s last day being November 5, 2021, it is important to communicate the process for hiring our next high school principal and to inform you of how Team Chelsea will maintain administrative support for the staff, students, and families at the high school during this transition.

The position will be posted on Friday, October 29, 2021. We anticipate the full process to be complete by December 3, 2021 with a recommendation to the Board of Education at its December 13, 2021 regular meeting. We will have stakeholder involvement which will be communicated at a later date.

Since Mr. Kapolka’s last day is November 5, Beach Middle School principal Nick Angel will move into the role of Interim High School Principal, effective November 8, 2021. As a result of this move, Beach Middle School assistant principal Matt Ceo will transition to Interim Middle School Principal, effective the same day. Andrea Franco has agreed to provide administrative support to the middle school during this transition and we are very thankful to her for the support. Additionally, the entire administrative team will be available throughout the process.

I understand that change can be uncertain. Our interview process is comprehensive and I am confident that Team Chelsea

will find the right candidate to serve as our next Chelsea High School Principal.”

Kapolka previously served as Athletic Director and Assistant Principal at CHS.