Fire Relief Fund for a Chelsea family

An effort is underway to lend a helping hand to a Chelsea family seriously injured in a house fire, including the mother who suffered burns to her body while saving her children.

In a post to its Facebook page, Chelsea Fire Fighters said, “Early Tuesday morning we responded to a structure fire, the home of a mother and her 4 children. This mother sustained 2nd and 3rd degree burns over 60% of her body while running her children from the blaze. She saved all of their lives and is an absolute hero!! She is currently in ICU and has a very long road ahead of her. Her young son also received bad burns to his hands and arms. The family has lost everything in the fire and is desperate need of help. Please help if you can and please share this post. We are all keeping this family in our thoughts and prayers as this hits home for many of us first responders.”

A GoFundMe page was created by Brynna Klink to help this family in need.

It reads:

“My name is Brynna, and I am married to a firefighter in our small town of Chelsea. Last night, they responded to a house fire that involved a mother and her young children. It definitely hit him harder than usual, as the children are all around the ages of our kids (12, 6, 4, and 9 mos). The mother, Mikala, has 2nd and 3rd degree burns on over 60% of her body, and her 6 year old son also suffered burns on his hands, feet, and back. I have never met the family, but after receiving approval from Mikala’s mother, we knew we wanted to help in any way possible. We are teaming up with Chelsea Area Fire Authority Local 1889 to support them as much as we can.”

“Please help to provide some relief to Mikala, and her four beautiful children, as she recovers from injuries she suffered in the fire. This money will be used to help with anything the family may need, as everything was lost in the fire.”

“Funds will be dispersed to Chelsea Area Fire Authority Local 1889, and will be given directly to the family.”

To give some help, go to https://www.gofundme.com/f/fire-relief-fund-for-mikala-and-her-children?utm_campaign=p_nacp+share-sheet&utm_medium=sms&utm_source=customer.