Chelsea MI
10-29-2021 6:21am

Weekly Road Work Nov. 1 - 7

Township Where Impact to Traffic Timeline
Ann Arbor Maple Rd between Foster Rd Bridge and the end of pavement Intermittent lane closure Oct. 25 - Nov. 5 (extended)
Ann Arbor Earhart Rd between M-14 and Joy Rd Daytime road closure Nov. 4 - 12
Augusta Intersection of Talladay Rd and Whittaker Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of Nov. 1 (delayed start)
Augusta Tuttle Hill Rd between Judd Rd and Willis Rd Daytime road closure Oct. 28 - Nov. 13
Northfield Unpaved roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control Oct. 11 - Nov. 13 (extended)
Northfield Jennings Rd between end of pavement extending west a half-mile Daytime road closure Nov. 4 - 12
Pittsfield Intersection of Morgan Rd and State St Intermittent lane closure August 9 - Dec. 1
Pittsfield Ellsworth Rd between Lohr Rd and State Rd Intermittent lane closure Oct. 25 - Nov. 5 (extended)
Pittsfield, Ypsilanti Packard Rd between Carpenter Rd and Hewitt Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of Nov. 1
Salem 6 Mile Rd between Chubb Rd and Napier Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of Nov. 1
Saline Macon Rd between Huntington Dr and Saline City limits Two-way traffic maintained over one lane with temporary traffic signal Oct. 5 - mid Nov.
Scio Zeeb Rd between Dexter-Ann Arbor Rd and Peters Rd Intermittent lane and shoulder closures June 1 - Nov. 5 (extended)
Superior Geddes Rd between Gotfredson Rd and Ridge Rd Road closure August 9 - Nov. 6 (extended)
Superior Prospect Rd between Clark Rd and Vreeland Rd Shoulder closure August 2 - Nov.
Superior Cherry Hill Rd between Prospect Rd and Gotfredson Rd Daytime road closure Nov. 4 - 12
Superior Gale Rd between Geddes Rd and Vreeland Rd Daytime road closure Nov. 4 - 12
Superior Gotfredson Rd just north of Cherry Hill Rd Daytime road closure Nov. 4 - 12
Superior Gotfredson Rd just north of M-153 Daytime road closure Nov. 4 - 12
Superior Stamford Rd between Dawn Ave and MacArthur Blvd Intermittent lane closure Oct. 30 - Nov. 6
York Judd Rd between Warner Rd and Platt Rd Daytime road closure Oct. 25 - Nov. 13 (extended)
York Intersection of North St and Mooreville Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of Nov. 1 (delayed start)
York Intersection of North St and Stony Creek Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of Nov. 1 (delayed start)
York Bishop Rd between Willis Rd and Moon Rd Daytime road closure Oct. 25 - Nov. 13 (extended)
York Warner Rd between Judd Rd and Willis Rd Daytime road closure Oct. 25 - Nov. 13 (extended)
Ypsilanti US-12 & M-17 improvements Lane, road, and ramp closures Roadwork: June - Nov., traffic signal work to follow
Ypsilanti Intersection of Wiard Rd and Tyler Rd Intermittent lane closure Late Oct. - early Nov.
