Border-to-Border Trail Construction Updates

From Washtenaw County Parks & Recreation

Great progress has been made on the Border to Border Trail through the month of October. Some highlights include:

Engineering has started on the Barton-Bandemer Tunnel and Trail project in the City of Ann Arbor. A feasibility study for the project was completed in 2020 and received approval from the City of Ann Arbor’s Parks Advisory Commission. This past month, WCPARC and the City of Ann Arbor approved a cost sharing agreement to advance the project into the engineering and permitting process with anticipated construction in 2024.

Construction on the Dexter-Chelsea trail segment (CD2), Dancer Road to Wylie Road (1.6 miles) continues. The contractor has completed grading on 80% of the trail and has poured concrete in on nearly 50% of the graded area. The project is on track to be completed this year with final restoration occurring in the spring.

Chelsea Connector segment (C1) construction has begun. The first phase of the work is anticipated to be complete this year with the remainder of the project being completed in 2022.

The Grove Road bridge widening over I-94 in the City of Ypsilanti (Y7) is nearly complete. The Contractor widened the sidewalk bridge deck from 6’ to 14’ wide and completed the sidewalk approaches to the bridge with one area remaining. Remaining work includes road striping and final site restoration.

Gallup Park reconstruction, a partnership led by the City of Ann Arbor, is approximately 40% complete with the trail anticipated to re-open later this year.

The Contractor has completed the grading on the trail segments at Watkins Lake Trail from Austin Road to Sharon Hollow Road and on Sharon Hollow Road to Noggles Road. They placed the crushed HMA material on 70% of both of these segments. The work should finish up later this year with the Noggles Road to Jackson County Trailhead being completed in 2022.

Photo courtesy of WCPR