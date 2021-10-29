Scio Twp Police Report, September 2021

By Doug Marrin, STN Reporter

During September, officers responded to 782 total calls for police service from the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office. This is up from last year’s 703 calls for an 11% increase. Year-to-date calls stand at 3,911, up from 3,739 for the same period last year for a 5% increase.

The nature of calls (see link to complete call log below) officers attended to included seven larcenies, four assaults, 13 medical assists, 51 citizen assists, 7 mental health, 17 welfare checks, 8 frauds, one overdose, one suicide, two attempted suicide, one child neglect, two death investigations, and eight disorderly conducts.

Throughout the month, Deputies responded to several complaints of Catalytic Converter thefts. The WCSO stresses that whenever possible, park your vehicles indoors and keep your doors locked to prevent theft.

Deputies conducted 240 traffic stops and issued 86 citations.

The WCSO reported the following as noteworthy incidents:

On September 4th Deputies responded to the 7500 block of Jackson Road for a medical assist. Upon arrival, Deputies determined that a 30 year old female was suffering from a drug overdose and quickly administered two doses of Narcan. The Narcan was successful in reversing the effects of the narcotic and the female was transported o a local hospital in stable condition.

On September 7th Deputies investigated a Fraud in the 5500 block of Arbor Chase Drive. The victim reported that they received a call indicating that there was a warrant for their arrest. The suspect instructed the victim to purchase prepaid credit cards and provide them with the card numbers in order to clear the record. The victim cooperated and purchased $4,000 worth of cards. As a reminder, the Sheriff’s Office will never call you on the phone and demand money for clearance of any criminal case.

On September 13th Deputies responded to the intersection of Huron River Drive and Wagner Road for a reported rollover crash. Upon arrival Deputies located a vehicle on its side and two male occupants nearby. Upon investigation, Deputies determined the driver of the vehicle was intoxicated and placed him under arrest. Lab reports indicated that the driver’s blood alcohol content was over the legal limit and charges are pending with the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office.

On September 14th Deputies responded to the intersection of N Zeeb Road and Pratt Road for a Property Damage Crash. Prior to arrival, the suspect vehicle fled the scene and was followed by the victim. Upon arrival Deputies located the suspect vehicle driver and determined they were intoxicated. The suspect was arrested, and lab results confirmed their blood alcohol content was over two times the legal limit. Charges are pending with the Prosecutor’s Office.

On September 15th Deputies were dispatched to the 7200 block of Jackson Road for an alarm. Upon arrival, Deputies located a cut security cable and were informed by the responding key holder that three minibikes were missing. Deputies recalled observing the three minibikes travelling east on Jackson Road prior to arrival being operated by white males with dark clothing and masks. No further suspect information is available at this time.

Below is a link to the complete September call log.