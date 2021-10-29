Chelsea Schools celebrate bond renovations with a ribbon cutting

“I think it’s awesome.”

That’s how Chelsea High School senior Lane Whittaker described the facility and programming improvements made over the past year or so in the Chelsea School District and the specific impact they have had on his educational path.

Whittaker is planning to become a nurse practitioner. He’s part of the Health Sciences program, which has been greatly helped by the renovations.

“I think this helps to give me a head start on my nursing program,” he said while giving demonstrations inside the Health Science Patient Care Simulation Lab. “It’s a great opportunity.”

Chelsea High School senior Lane Whittaker inside the Health Science Patient Care Simulation Lab. photo by Lonnie Huhman

The Chelsea School District hosted a Ribbon Cutting and Open House Event on Oct. 28, to unveil renovations to the 400 and 500 Buildings on the WSEC Campus.

CSD Superintendent Julie Helber said the event was for the school community as well as the South and West Washtenaw Consortium families to showcase the renovations made for programming on the campus.

Before the ribbon cutting, Helber said a few words about these renovations and said they were made possible by the CSD voters support of the $81 Million Bond issue in 2019.

These innovative sites house Engineering/Robotics, Tech and Design, Cyber Security, and Health Sciences programming. There is a full Robotics field with innovative classroom space that can be used across the district.

These buildings used to be part of the old high school campus, but a new future for them began to take hold about five years ago when some in the district started thinking about what new opportunities their renovation could bring to the students.

“We decided that we really wanted to invest in career and technical education courses along with the robotics program that was thriving in the district,” said Helber.

She said they are fortunate to have found the teachers to help with these programs, including Duane Moss, who helped design the building renovations and is a technology education teacher specializing in CAD, Robotics and the Engineering Design Process.

Helber thanked many people, from the school board to different individuals for their support from the beginning of the bond campaign, but she emphasized the entire community needs to be thanked for what they have done through supporting the bond and how in turn that will help students for years to come.

“The biggest thank you is to our community,” she said to the crowd gathered at the door of the robotics center. “We would not have been able to do any of this without the support of our community.”

This was seconded by Stephen Eberle, a school district parent who has helped guide the robotics teams at the high school and middle school. He said the renovations are more than they ever expected and he believes they will help build the students into world class engineers.

Chelsea students demonstrated their know-how inside the robotics center. photo by Lonnie Huhman