Dexter Twp Police Report, September 2021

By Doug Marrin, STN Reporter

During September, Dexter Township place 146 total calls for service. This is up from 119 calls last year for a 23% increase. Year-to-date total calls are 1,064, down from 1,224 from the same period last year for a 13% decrease.

Calls that officers responded to (see link to call log below) included one larceny, one assault, four citizen assists, four medical assists, two welfare checks, and one mental health.

Of the 51 traffic stops, 22 were on Dexter-Pinckney Rd. and 12 on N Territorial. Six citations were issued.

The WCSO reported the following to Dexter Township as noteworthy events:

On September 7th, deputies investigated a Larceny Complaint in the 8900 Block of Dexter Pinckney Road. Unknown suspect(s) stole boating and marine equipment and fled in an unknown direction. There are currently no suspect(s) or leads in the incident.

On September 8th, deputies assisted the Dexter Area Fire Department [DAFD] with a garage fire in the 7200 Block of N. Lake Orchard Drive. There were no injuries however the fire damaged the garage and vehicle within. The case is under investigation by the DAFD.

On September 11th, deputies investigated a Malicious Destruction of Property in the 8500 Block of Island Lake Road. Unknown suspect(s) damaged the complainant’s vehicle and fled in an unknown direction. There are currently no suspect(s) or leads in the incident.

On September 26th, deputies responded to the 5800 Block of Sterling Trail for a Juvenile Trouble where juveniles were damaging property and causing a general nuisance in the area. The juveniles are unknown at this time and the Sheriff’s Office Deputies are proactively addressing this area to decrease the calls for service associated with these types of offenses.

Below is the link to the complete September call log.