Wine, Women & Shopping Is Just Around the Corner, Nov. 12 & 13

Lift your spirits and enjoy festive holiday shopping during the 16th annual Wine, Women & Shopping Event. Since the event announcement, additional items have been added to the fun things to do during WWS:

● $250 Gift Card - Complements of Mykala Mortgage & Planning. A drawing will be held on Saturday, November 13 at 6 pm at The Garden Mill. Entry forms will be available at each of the participating shops and restaurants. The lucky winner will redeem the Gift Certificate at participating businesses.

Ballet Chelsea Nutcracker Tickets - 5 sets of 2 adult tickets, will be awarded to 5 lucky entrants. Ballet Chelsea’s Nutcracker performance will be at the George E. Potter Center, on December 11 & 12. Entry forms will be available at Merkel Furniture and Carpet One, and Kitty Face.

SculptureWalk Tour, November 13 at 2 pm. SculptureWalk Chelsea is celebrating its 12th year with 16 new sculptures gracing the streets and parks of Chelsea. The exhibit features top regional artists who bring contemporary art at no cost to Chelsea area visitors and residents. Interested in taking a tour? Please contact Crystal Scott, Visual Arts Coordinator at visualarts@chelseafestivals.com

Chelsea Area Chamber will be hosting an art and vendor market in front of Palmer Auto on Saturday, November 13 from 10 am to 6 pm.

Faith In Action - There will be two drop boxes for FIA Donations to collect nonperishable food items and paper products. On Saturday there will be a donation box at the Chamber Tent in front of Palmer Automotive on Main Street, and at Agricole, both Friday and Saturday.

Bumbles Dry Goods will be offering 10% off their lovely inventory of Polish Pottery. Get a scrubbie free with purchase.

Cleary’s Pub invites you to stop in for lunch or dinner while you're shopping and try their corned beef reuben with house made corned beef or try the chicken marsala with a glass of wine, beer or cocktail.

The Common Grill is offering 10% off bottled wine via on-line ordering from the Back Door Market from 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

The Cottage Rabbit will have a drawing for a $50 Cottage Rabbit Gift Certificate and the Rabbit will have a great selection of holiday decor for your home.

FarmSudz will have sweet new holiday themed gift sets and fabulous new soap in Christmas scents

The Garden Mill will have fun, new holiday decor items to deck your halls - including ornaments, wreaths, lights, pillows, figurines, and more. Gather great gifts for everyone on your list. Look for special discounts, and enter their drawing for a Garden Mill Gift Certificate while you're there.

Heydaluff’s Appliances - The gift that keeps on giving - household appliances! Including beverage fridges to keep your wine chilled. Find the best selection of brands at the best possible price and friendly customer service.

La Jolla Fine Jewelry will have a drawing for a $300 gift certificate, a $10 coupon off all repairs, and free jewelry cleaning.

Moran's Consignment will have new inventory and new mark downs, giveaways with purchase.

True North Jerky will have gift boxes, stocking stuffers, holiday meal ideas, traditional sausages, jerky, pierogi, spices, smoked fish and specialty cheeses. Ture North Jerky will be at the Art & Vendor Market on Saturday.

Participating merchants will make your seasonal shopping easy with genuine customer service and an abundance of cheer. You will experience an impressive display of unique gift items, and tasty menu and beverage options. A sampling of featured items includes:

Be sure to visit the shopchelseamich website to find the listing of all participating shops and restaurants and their featured items during WWS. It is recommended you check prior to making plans for meals, because the pandemic has left many restaurants short-staffed, resulting in curtailed hours. Most restaurants have online ordering. Participating restaurants can be found at https://www.shopchelseamich.com/restaurants.

And for those of you who want to make a weekend event - the The Chelsea Comfort Inn will be offering a discounted room rate of $81.75/night during the month of November - guests can book online before 11/15/2021 by calling the hotel at (734) 433-3000 and mention you are attending WWS.

Because business hours vary, you can find participating businesses at this link. Contact them directly to check their hours during the event. https://www.shopchelseamich.com/wine-women-shopping.

During this holiday season, please be patient and kind, and support your local business and community. Several businesses require masks to be worn while shopping.

A special Thank You to Mykala Mortgage Planning for being a Local Lender who supports Local Businesses!!

#shopchelseamich is a group of independent business owners with entrepreneurial flavor and spirit. Their focus is on keeping the community healthy by providing reasons for people to shop in Chelsea with unique products and services.