Bulldogs Cruise in Playoff Opener

A fast start is all that was needed for the Chelsea football team Friday night as the Bulldogs cruised to a 40-14 win over Romulus Summit Academy in the D4 district opener.

It was a cold, wet night with the game being played in the rain all night, but it didn’t slow the Bulldogs.

The Chelsea defense forced the Dragons to a three and out to start the game and the Bulldogs did not take long to find the endzone when Trent Hill scored on a nine-yard TD run for a 7-0 lead after one quarter.

The Bulldogs would blow the game open with three scores in the second.

Hill scored his second of the game from four yards out for a 14-0 lead. Lucas Dunn then connected with Lucas Hanifan for a 37-yard score to make it 21-0 and then hit Nick Fisk with a 27-yard scoring strike to make it 28-0 at the half.

Cole Munson busted through from two yards out to make it 34-0 in the third and the Bulldogs would begin to sub in with the big lead.

Summit Academy found the endzone in the third to cut the lead to 34-6 after three but it wouldn’t be enough.

Hunter Shaw would kick field goals of 28 and 22 yards before the Dragons would score late to make the final 40-14.

Unofficially, Dunn finished with 130 yards passing and two scores. Hanifan caught five passes for 90 yards and a touchdown and Fisk two catches for 40 yards and a touchdown. Hill rushed for 45 yards and two scores in one half of work. Munson ran for 69 yards and a score and Ben Strzyzewski 25 yards rushing.

The Bulldogs will host Milan in the district final Friday night at 7:00 PM.