Chelsea Boys XC Regional Champs, Girls Second

Photo from CHS Distance Twitter

The Chelsea boys’ cross country team made it six straight Division 2 Regional championships and the girls came home second as both teams moved on the next weeks state finals at MIS.

The boys ran away with the title with 29 points to easily beat SEC White foe Adrian with 89. Dearborn Divine Child finished third to also qualify for next week’s finals.

The Bulldogs placed all five runners in the top 10 to cruise to the win.

Connell Alford led the Bulldogs with a second-place finish in 16:56.9 and Bram Hartsuff was right behind in third in 17:07.3.

Nick Spruce was 6th in 17:32.7 and Zebedee Swager 8th in 17:34.9. Jonas Norwood, the only senior in the top seven for the Bulldogs, finished 10th in 17:46.10, Leo Swager 19th

in 18:22.4, and Misha McElrath 20th in 18:26.3.

The girls missed the regional title by one point. Tecumseh beat out the girls with 60 points to 61 for the Bulldogs. Divine Child was also third for the girl’s race.

Trilian Krug led Chelsea with a 4th place finish in 21:23.6.

Senior Kate Gaiser was 13th in 21:48.9 and Natalia DeMea 18th in 22:35.2. Audra Guthre placed 20th

in 22:36.8, Lauren Thompson 21st in 22:39.6, Julia Kause 36th

in 23:10.3, and Brooke Matusik 50th in 24:22.4.

The girls will run in the Division 2 state finals Saturday at 1:30 PM and the boys will run at 2:50 PM at MIS.