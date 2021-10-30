Dexter's Blumberg, Anderson Qualify for State Finals

Dexter freshman Alena Blumberg and sophomore Brandon Anderson qualified for the Division 1 state cross country finals next week at MIS.

Blumberg led the girl’s team to a fifth-place finish at the Brighton Regional Friday. Dexter finished with 139 points in the race won by Brighton with 63.

Blumberg came home 13th with a time of 19:25.9 to lead Dexter.

Amanda McGill just missed qualifying with a 16th

place finish with a time of 19:47.2, while Kate Varitek was 27th in 20:05.3.

Hannah McComas placed 36th in 20:18.9, Annissa Sisson 47th in 20:58.8, Ashley Mitchell 74th in 22:11.6, and Annabel O’Haver 81st in 22:33.2.

The boys finished with 139 points in the race won by Brighton with 56.

Brandon Anderson

Anderson finished 8th in 16:34.5 to lead the Dreadnaughts.

JoshLamb was 21st in 17:06.1 and Owen Ackerman 29th in 17:16.8. Adam Hauser was 33rd in 17:27.4, Alex Hoffman 45th in 17:51.5, Griffin Bentley 46th in 17:52.2 and Zachary Sawin 53rd in 18:04.6

Blumberg will run in the D1 girls’ state finals Saturday at MIS at 2:10 PM, while Anderson will run in the boys; race at 3:30 PM at MIS.