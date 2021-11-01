MI State Legislators' Vote Report, 10-29-21

From MichiganVotes.org

How your Representatives and Senators in Lansing recently voted. Contact information is included at the end.

Senate Bill 601: Restrict school face mask mandates and more. Passed 19 to 15 in the Senate on October 26, 2021

To require public schools that impose epidemic-related face mask mandates on students to grant waivers; ban districts from requiring school board meeting attendees to wear a face mask or get a COVID test; prohibit schools from requiring asymptomatic students to get a COVID test, and more.

Yes: Theis (R)

No: Irwin (D), Hertel (D)

Senate Bill 600: Prohibit schools requiring students get emergency-use COVID vaccine. Passed 19 to 15 in the Senate on October 26, 2021

To prohibit public or private schools from mandating student get a vaccine authorized solely for emergency use (meaning the COVID vaccines available when the bill was introduced). Also, to ban different requirements for vaccinated and unvaccinated students including separated seating, facemask requirements and more.

Yes: Theis (R)

No: Irwin (D), Hertel (D)

Senate Bill 602: Ban certain state face mask mandates in schools. Passed 19 to 15 in the Senate on October 26, 2021

To prohibit the state health department from issuing an order that requires schoolchildren who are asymptomatic for COVID-19 to wear a face mask, receive an experimental drug vaccination (meaning one for COVID), or get tested for COVID-19. This would apply to attending school, riding the bus, or participating in on- or off-campus extracurriculars. This would also apply to adults attending school board meetings.

Yes: Theis (R)

No: Irwin (D), Hertel (D)

House Bill 4485: Keep cigar tax cap. Passed 28 to 6 in the Senate on October 26, 2021

To repeal the Oct. 1, 2021 sunset on a law that caps the 32% tobacco tax imposed on cigars at 50 cents per cigar. In other words, if the bill becomes law the 50 cent cap would remain in effect.

Yes: Hertel (D), Theis (R)

No: Irwin (D)

House Bill 5267: Exempt feminine hygiene products from sales tax. Passed 32 to 2 in the Senate on October 26, 2021

To exempt feminine hygiene products from sales tax.

Yes: Hertel (D), Irwin (D)

No: Theis (R)

Senate Bill 562: Grant “brownfield” subsidy to particular developer. Passed 29 to 5 in the Senate on October 27, 2021

To amend the definition of “brownfield” subsidies in a way that would allow a certain developer to collect these taxpayer-funded benefits on a particular venture.

Yes: Hertel (D)

No: Irwin (D), Theis (R)

State Representatives

Donna Lasinski (D) District 52 (Dexter, Chelsea, Saline, Scio, Manchester) 517 373 0828 donnalasinski@house.mi.gov

Yousef Rabhi (D) District 53 (Ann Arbor) 517 373 2577 yousefrabhi@house.mi.gov

Felicia Brabec (D) District 55 (Pittsfield, York, Barton Hills) 517 373 1792 FeliciaBrabec@house.mi.gov

Kara Hope (D) District 67 (Stockbridge) 517 373 0587 KaraHope@house.mi.gov

Ann Bollin (D) District 42 (Pinckney, Hamburg) 517 373 1784 AnnBollin@house.mi.gov

State Senators

Lana Theis (R) District 22 (Chelsea, Dexter, Manchester, Hamburg) 517 373 2420 SenLTheis@senate.michigan.gov

Jeff Irwin (D) District 18 (Ann Arbor, Saline, Pittsfield, York) 517 373 2406 senjirwin@senate.michigan.gov

Curtis Hertel Jr. (D) District 23 (Stockbridge) 517 373 1734 senchertel@senate.michigan.gov

