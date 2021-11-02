CPD Weekly Report 11-2-21

From Chelsea PD

Incident #: 21-2039

Location: 1500 block of S. Main St.

Date: October 30, 2021

Time: 11:08 am

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol officers responded to the 1500 block of S. Main Street for the report of a larceny of four tires and rims from a vehicle in the back of the parking lot. The complainant called the police when he observed the vehicle in question partially resting on blocks of wood and partially on the ground with all of the tires missing. The case was turned over to the investigator for further follow-up investigation. No suspect information was available at the time of the report.

#####

Incident #: 21-2027

Location: 1200 block of S. Main St.

Date: October 28, 2021

Time: 5:24 pm

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol an officer was dispatched to the 1200 block of S. Main Street for the report of attempted prescription fraud. The complainant reported receiving a faxed prescription for a controlled medication. Upon further inspection, it was determined that the prescription was fraudulent and there were multiple identifiers on the form that were incorrect. The case was turned over to the investigator for further follow-up.