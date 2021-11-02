A Brief History of Time Change – Fall Back

By Doug Marrin, STN Reporter

This Saturday night, after most of us have gone to bed, time will fall back to Eastern Standard Time, an hour of evening sunlight being replaced with holiday lights.

Cutely designed internet reminders will flutter across the internet like falling leaves telling us, “Don’t forget to set your clocks forward one hour.” Ironically, these are posted and read on phones and computers that automatically change the time for us. Perhaps our posts should simply say, “Don’t forget to look at your phone.” As if we would.

The needless internet chatter reflects the excitement in the air. As sad as we are to give up our evening sunlight, the autumnal time change opens the door to the holiday season and the joys that it brings. We check the batteries in the smoke alarm, put away the Halloween décor, and begin musing of turkey stuffing, Christmastime, and a new year.

The original intention of Daylight Saving Time (called “Summer Time” in many places in the world) was to make better use of daylight. At the end of winter, we change our clocks to move an hour of sunlight from the morning to the evening. In the fall, we carry that hour of light back to the morning.

The idea of daylight saving was first conceived by Benjamin Franklin during his sojourn as an American delegate in Paris in 1784, in his essay, “An Economical Project.” Not much was done with the idea until more than a century later when, in April of 1916, during World War I, Germany and Austria began saving an hour of daylight by advancing the hands of the clock one hour until the following October. The extended hour of light was designed to conserve the fuel needed to produce electric power.

Other countries quickly followed. The U.S. formally adopted “An Act to Preserve Daylight and Provide Standard Time for the United States” in 1918. But in the predominantly agricultural society, people generally rose earlier in the morning and went to bed earlier in the evening. Nobody likes going to bed when it's still light out. The Act was wildly unpopular and was repealed in 1919.

President Franklin Roosevelt instituted year-round Daylight Saving Time during World War II, calling it “War Time.” Afterward, from 1945 to 1966, there was no federal law regarding Daylight Saving Time, so states and localities were free to choose whether or not to observe Daylight Saving Time. They could decide for themselves when it began and ended. This understandably caused confusion, especially for businesses based on schedules, such as the broadcasting industry, railways, airlines, and bus companies.e

President Nixon federally standardized the practice during the energy crisis of the 1970s by signing into law the Emergency Daylight Saving Time Energy Conservation Act of 1973. In 2007, the Legislature determined Daylight Savings time would begin at 2:00 a.m. on the second Sunday of March and end at 2:00 a.m. on the first Sunday of November. The time of 2:00 a.m. was chosen to minimize disruption.

Some people would like to see the practice of moving time back and forth ended. Now and then, a bill gets introduced to do away with it. But eliminating Daylight Savings Time would mean staying on Eastern Standard Time year-round. In June, Michigan would see the sunset around 8:00 p.m. and sunrise around 5:00 a.m. Few people in the Great Lake State, residents or vacationers, want to sleep through an hour of daylight in the morning for earlier darkness at night.

So the time has come to relinquish our “summer time” and the hour of vitality it gives us. Falling leaves will turn to falling snow, and the geese and snowbirds will migrate south for the colder months ahead. And whether you weather the winter inside or out, it is a season for good food and hot drinks, for pine scent and nutmeg, for a warm touch and good company around the table or beside the fire for the next 126 days until we get our evening hour back.

Photo: Doug Marrin