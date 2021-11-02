The Purple Rose Theatre Company is looking forward to 2022

This January will mark a big moment for The Purple Rose Theatre Company as it gets back to in-person performances after putting things on hold during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The theatre company recently announced it is getting back to the live stage with audiences in their seats.

The Sun Times News (STN) reached out to the theatre in follow up of this announcement and had an email interview with Katie Hubbard, the Managing Director of The Purple Rose Theatre Company.

She said The Purple Rose has been closed since March 12, 2020.

“When we resume performances on January 20, 2022, it will have been 679 days dark,” Hubbard said.

She said they are thrilled (as the first show back) to bring to their audiences the world premiere of Jeffry Chastang's "Under Ceege".

“Mr. Chastang is a Detroit, Michigan native and we first read his play virtually (over Zoom) in October of 2020 and absolutely fell in love with it,” said Hubbard. “The show starts previews on January 20, 2022 and runs through March 12, 2022.”

A description of the play says, “Lifelong residents of a Detroit, MI aging housing project, 71-year-old Lucky bumps heads with her 49-year-old son Ceege as they gamble on change, each other, and the daily lottery.”

STN asked Hubbard what’s the reaction at The Purple Rose to getting back in person?

“There is so much to do, but we are thrilled to be a team again,” she said. “This new group of remarkably talented, diverse theatre professionals will continue to make us better. We cannot wait to welcome you back inside the theatre!”

As to the question if there will be certain restrictions in place and what should visitors expect, Hubbard said, “in preparation for a safe reopening and in accordance with the CDC, WHO, MDHHS, and Actors’ Equity Association recommendations and requirements, The Purple Rose Theatre has upgraded HVAC systems with MERV 13 filters, increased air circulation, increased cleaning and disinfecting protocols, added sanitizing stations throughout the building, and will be offering cashless options onsite.”

Additionally, she said they are, "echoing Broadway theaters and regional theaters all over the country and announcing that all of our staff is fully vaccinated and will be masked at every performance.”

“All audience members will need to show proof of COVID-19 full vaccination status when entering the theatre lobby and wear a mask in the theatre building at all times,” said Hubbard. “We will continue to monitor this policy and make updates based on local and national health recommendations.”

To learn more go to https://www.purplerosetheatre.org/ or call the Box Office at 734-433-7673.