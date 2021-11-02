Ballet Chelsea Thanks Supporters for Helping It Reach Fundraising Goal

We Rise by Lifting Each Other Up! And that is what the community did when it gave Ballet Chelsea a huge embrace. As of midnight, October 31, Ballet Chelsea achieved their $30,000 goal and raised $30,293.

Wendi Dubois, Artistic Director, shared heartfelt and overwhelmed emotions, “We are grateful, inspired, and humbled by the kindness and generosity of the community. Our studio members participated in a Peer To Peer competition, raising $17,517 which is 58% of the entire campaign. Their belief, commitment, and passion are representative of the core spirit of Ballet Chelsea. Every dollar will help sustain our organization and will elevate the art of dance through wellness, performance, education and community outreach.”

Ballet Chelsea has been adapting to the continually shifting environment created by Covid-19. They will persevere in finding new ways of bringing movement and music to their students and community. Educating students and providing exposure to the arts in safe practices requires creativity and teamwork. Ballet Chelsea has a line-up of events that include:

The Nutcracker will be performed at the Potter Center with the Jackson Symphony Orchestra, December 12 & 13 - Tickets are available at Ballet Chelsea

A collaboration with the Chelsea Chamber Players, to create a project for young, talented musicians to accompany a new work created for Ballet Chelsea’s high school dancers. This work will be adjudicated for performance at Michigan Youth Arts Festival, held at Western Michigan University May 12-15, 2022.

The Adaptive Dance Program that brings dance to many people who otherwise would not get adequate exercise. To learn more about ADP, visit Ballet Chelsea Adapative Dance Program

Beginning in January, they will be offering additional classes, reaching more students as the schedule reaches pre-pandemic levels.

Spring Performance - a new production coming in the spring that will feature a new work, Little Women, as well as other original choreography by Ballet Chelsea alumni and staff. Ballet Chelsea dancers will also perform a work by Peter Sparling, formerly a Martha Graham Principal Dancer and University of Michigan Faculty member. The show will be performed on April 30 and May 1 at Chelsea High School Auditorium.

Ballet Chelsea thanks you for your generous support and for giving them the ability to come back to the stage and studio stronger than ever!

As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, Ballet Chelsea’s mission is to build strong individuals through high caliber training and performance excellence while giving back to the community that supports us through arts education and outreach.