Chelsea MI
11-02-2021 9:30pm

Chelsea Election Unofficial Results

By Doug Marrin, STN Reporter

Chelsea voters have selected its next mayor and the next three council members.

With 100% of Chelsea’s precincts counted for the November 2, 2021, election, the Washtenaw County Clerk Office reports the following unofficial results

Of Chelsea’s 4,716 registered voters, 2,200 (46.65%) turned out to cast their votes.

In-Precinct

Votes

Absentee

Votes

Total

Votes

Chelsea Mayor

Cheri Albertson

356

429

785

36.06%

Jane Pacheco

549

843

1392

63.94%

Rejected write-ins

0

0

0

0.00%

Unassigned write-ins

0

0

0

0.00%

Chelsea City Council

Tony Iannelli

547

810

1357

22.83%

David C. Keiser

330

414

744

12.52%

Christine Mehuron

438

687

1125

18.93%

Bill Ruddock

454

663

1117

18.80%

Philip Sawicki

348

428

776

13.06%

Steven Wright

331

493

824

13.87%

Rejected write-ins

0

0

0

0.00%

Unassigned write-ins

0

0

0

0.00%

Unofficial Election Winners:

Chelsea Mayor: Jane Pacheco

Chelsea City Council: Tony Iannelli (incumbent), Christine Mehuron, Bill Ruddock

