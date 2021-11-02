Chelsea Election Unofficial Results
By Doug Marrin, STN Reporter
Chelsea voters have selected its next mayor and the next three council members.
With 100% of Chelsea’s precincts counted for the November 2, 2021, election, the Washtenaw County Clerk Office reports the following unofficial results
Of Chelsea’s 4,716 registered voters, 2,200 (46.65%) turned out to cast their votes.
|
In-Precinct
Votes
|
Absentee
Votes
|
Total
Votes
|
Chelsea Mayor
|
Cheri Albertson
|
356
|
429
|
785
|
36.06%
|
Jane Pacheco
|
549
|
843
|
1392
|
63.94%
|
Rejected write-ins
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0.00%
|
Unassigned write-ins
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0.00%
|
Chelsea City Council
|
Tony Iannelli
|
547
|
810
|
1357
|
22.83%
|
David C. Keiser
|
330
|
414
|
744
|
12.52%
|
Christine Mehuron
|
438
|
687
|
1125
|
18.93%
|
Bill Ruddock
|
454
|
663
|
1117
|
18.80%
|
Philip Sawicki
|
348
|
428
|
776
|
13.06%
|
Steven Wright
|
331
|
493
|
824
|
13.87%
|
Rejected write-ins
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0.00%
|
Unassigned write-ins
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0.00%
Unofficial Election Winners:
Chelsea Mayor: Jane Pacheco
Chelsea City Council: Tony Iannelli (incumbent), Christine Mehuron, Bill Ruddock