Chelsea Election Unofficial Results

By Doug Marrin, STN Reporter

Chelsea voters have selected its next mayor and the next three council members.

With 100% of Chelsea’s precincts counted for the November 2, 2021, election, the Washtenaw County Clerk Office reports the following unofficial results

Of Chelsea’s 4,716 registered voters, 2,200 (46.65%) turned out to cast their votes.

In-Precinct Votes Absentee Votes Total Votes Chelsea Mayor Cheri Albertson 356 429 785 36.06% Jane Pacheco 549 843 1392 63.94% Rejected write-ins 0 0 0 0.00% Unassigned write-ins 0 0 0 0.00% Chelsea City Council Tony Iannelli 547 810 1357 22.83% David C. Keiser 330 414 744 12.52% Christine Mehuron 438 687 1125 18.93% Bill Ruddock 454 663 1117 18.80% Philip Sawicki 348 428 776 13.06% Steven Wright 331 493 824 13.87% Rejected write-ins 0 0 0 0.00% Unassigned write-ins 0 0 0 0.00%

Unofficial Election Winners:

Chelsea Mayor: Jane Pacheco

Chelsea City Council: Tony Iannelli (incumbent), Christine Mehuron, Bill Ruddock