Local Daughters of the American Revolution Chapter Celebrates 125 Years

From Martha Valen, DAR

On November 12, 2021, Sarah Caswell Angell Chapter, NSDAR will commemorate one hundred and twenty-five continuous years of service to local military and veterans, and to education and historic preservation in Ann Arbor. Throughout its long, public-spirited history this chapter has been a vital part of Ann Arbor’s efforts to honor and support those who currently serve and have served our nation.

Sarah Caswell Angell, wife of University of Michigan President James Angell, was a founding member of the chapter in 1896. Her contributions to the university and community will be celebrated at the November 12th anniversary event. Chapter Regent Lauren Smith will speak about the chapter’s commitment to education, patriotism, and historic preservation.

Keynote speaker Kathryn Melcher, Executive Director of Fisher House Michigan, will share the history of the Veterans Administration’s comfort homes, where families of hospitalized patients at VA medical centers can stay free of charge. In addition, Michigan Society Sons of the American Revolution President David Van Hoof and DAR of Michigan State Regent Kelly VanWormer will attend the November 12th function in honor of the chapter’s long legacy.

The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) is a women’s service organization whose members can trace their lineage to an individual who contributed to securing American independence during the Revolutionary War. Today’s DAR is dynamic and diverse, with over 185,000 members in 3,000 chapters in the United States and abroad.

DAR members annually provide millions of hours of volunteer service to their local communities across the country and world. DAR chapters participate in projects to promote historic preservation, education, and patriotism. Over one million members have joined the organization since its founding in 1890.

To learn about the DAR and membership, visit www.sca-dar.org

Photo: DAR website