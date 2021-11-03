Volleyball Rallies from Two Sets Down to Beat Tecumseh

As Yogi Berra once said, "it's not over til it's over," and the Chelsea volleyball team showed that Tuesday night by rallying from two sets down to beat Tecumseh in a thrilling five-set match in the Division 2 district opener at Adrian.

The Bulldogs overcame a disastrous first set that saw Chelsea take a 24-18 lead and looked like they were going to close out the set. Tecumseh also followed Berra's quote fending off six set-points and rallied for eight straight to take the opening set 26-24 stunning the Bulldogs.

The Indians carried the momentum into the second set and built an 11-point lead only to have Chelsea rally to cut the lead to 22-20, but Tecumseh would stop the slide and close out the set with three straight points to take the second 25-20 and take a 2-0 lead in the match.

Despite being down 2-0 the Bulldogs kept fighting and a Kayla Munson kill gave Chelsea the third set 25-21 to start the Bulldogs rally.

Chelsea would continue to battle back in a tough fourth set and an Ellie McGashen kill gave the Bulldogs the equalizer 25-22 to tie the match at 2-2.

The fifth set was another tight one as the Bulldogs and Indians went toe-to-toe and the Bulldogs pulled it out when Munson finished the match with another kill to take the barnburner 15-13.

Rachel Hein had a big night to lead the Bulldogs with 31 digs, 19 kills, and one ace.

McGlashen was a force all over the court with 22 assists, 14 digs, 10 kills, five aces, and one block.

Martina Calaboro had 23 digs, eight assists, and one ace, while Munson finished with 12 digs, eight kills, three aces, and one block. Jenna Ouellette recorded seven kills, six digs, and two blocks, Sasha French four kills three blocks, three digs, and one ace, Adrija Skiotys three kills, and two blocks, and Mya Spadafore 20 assists, 13 digs, and one kill.

Chelsea advances to Thursday's district semifinal where they will face Onsted at Adrian.