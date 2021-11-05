Chelsea MI
11-05-2021

Weekly Road Work Nov 8-14

Pictured above is the freshly paved section of Ellsworth Rd in Pittsfield Township! This is the final millage paving project for the 2021 construction season.
Township Where Impact to Traffic Timeline
Ann Arbor Earhart Rd between M-14 and Joy Rd Daytime road closure Nov. 8 - 12
Augusta Tuttle Hill Rd between Judd Rd and Willis Rd Daytime road closure Oct. 28 - Nov. 13
Northfield Unpaved roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control Oct. 11 - Nov. 13
Northfield Various locations along Main St, E Shore Dr, and Barker Rd Shoulder work - storm drain rehabiliation Nov. 5 - 12
Pittsfield Intersection of Morgan Rd and State St Intermittent lane closure August 9 - Dec. 17
Pittsfield Maple Rd between Textile Rd and Woodland Dr Road closure Nov. 5 - 6
Pittsfield Carpenter Rd between I-94 and Ellsworth Rd Eastbound lane closure Nov. 5 - 7
Saline Macon Rd between Huntington Dr and Saline City limits Two-way traffic maintained over one lane with temporary traffic signal Oct. 5 - mid Nov.
Scio Zeeb Rd between Dexter-Ann Arbor Rd and Peters Rd Intermittent lane and shoulder closures June 1 - Nov. 19 (extended)
Superior Geddes Rd between Gotfredson Rd and Ridge Rd Intermittent lane closure August 9 - Nov. 13 (extended)
Superior Prospect Rd between Clark Rd and Vreeland Rd Shoulder closure August 2 - Nov.
Superior Cherry Hill Rd between Prospect Rd and Gotfredson Rd Daytime road closure Nov. 8 - 12
Superior Gale Rd between Geddes Rd and Vreeland Rd Daytime road closure Nov. 8 - 12
Superior Gotfredson Rd just north of Cherry Hill Rd Daytime road closure Nov. 8 - 12
Superior Gotfredson Rd just north of M-153 Daytime road closure Nov. 8 - 12
Superior Stamford Rd between Dawn Ave and MacArthur Blvd Intermittent lane closure Nov. 5 - 13 (delayed start)
York Bishop Rd between Willis Rd and Moon Rd Daytime road closure Oct. 25 - Nov. 13 (extended)
York Warner Rd between Judd Rd and Willis Rd Daytime road closure Oct. 25 - Nov. 13 (extended)
Ypsilanti US-12 & M-17 improvements Lane, road, and ramp closures Roadwork: June - Nov., traffic signal work to follow after
Ypsilanti Intersection of Wiard Rd and Tyler Rd Intermittent lane closure Late Oct. - Nov.
