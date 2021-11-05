11-05-2021 5:08am
Weekly Road Work Nov 8-14
|Township
|Where
|Impact to Traffic
|Timeline
|Ann Arbor
|Earhart Rd between M-14 and Joy Rd
|Daytime road closure
|Nov. 8 - 12
|Augusta
|Tuttle Hill Rd between Judd Rd and Willis Rd
|Daytime road closure
|Oct. 28 - Nov. 13
|Northfield
|Unpaved roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|Oct. 11 - Nov. 13
|Northfield
|Various locations along Main St, E Shore Dr, and Barker Rd
|Shoulder work - storm drain rehabiliation
|Nov. 5 - 12
|Pittsfield
|Intersection of Morgan Rd and State St
|Intermittent lane closure
|August 9 - Dec. 17
|Pittsfield
|Maple Rd between Textile Rd and Woodland Dr
|Road closure
|Nov. 5 - 6
|Pittsfield
|Carpenter Rd between I-94 and Ellsworth Rd
|Eastbound lane closure
|Nov. 5 - 7
|Saline
|Macon Rd between Huntington Dr and Saline City limits
|Two-way traffic maintained over one lane with temporary traffic signal
|Oct. 5 - mid Nov.
|Scio
|Zeeb Rd between Dexter-Ann Arbor Rd and Peters Rd
|Intermittent lane and shoulder closures
|June 1 - Nov. 19 (extended)
|Superior
|Geddes Rd between Gotfredson Rd and Ridge Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|August 9 - Nov. 13 (extended)
|Superior
|Prospect Rd between Clark Rd and Vreeland Rd
|Shoulder closure
|August 2 - Nov.
|Superior
|Cherry Hill Rd between Prospect Rd and Gotfredson Rd
|Daytime road closure
|Nov. 8 - 12
|Superior
|Gale Rd between Geddes Rd and Vreeland Rd
|Daytime road closure
|Nov. 8 - 12
|Superior
|Gotfredson Rd just north of Cherry Hill Rd
|Daytime road closure
|Nov. 8 - 12
|Superior
|Gotfredson Rd just north of M-153
|Daytime road closure
|Nov. 8 - 12
|Superior
|Stamford Rd between Dawn Ave and MacArthur Blvd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Nov. 5 - 13 (delayed start)
|York
|Bishop Rd between Willis Rd and Moon Rd
|Daytime road closure
|Oct. 25 - Nov. 13 (extended)
|York
|Warner Rd between Judd Rd and Willis Rd
|Daytime road closure
|Oct. 25 - Nov. 13 (extended)
|Ypsilanti
|US-12 & M-17 improvements
|Lane, road, and ramp closures
|Roadwork: June - Nov., traffic signal work to follow after
|Ypsilanti
|Intersection of Wiard Rd and Tyler Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Late Oct. - Nov.