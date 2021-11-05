Chelsea Girls’ Swim and Dive Shooting for SEC White Title

Photo from Chelsea Girls Swim and Dive Twitter

The SEC White title is up for grabs this weekend and for the first time in 24 years it will be someone other then Dexter wearing the crown after the Dreadnaughts moved to the SEC Red in 2021.

The Chelsea girls’ swim and dive team is the favorites going into the league finals Friday and Saturday at Jackson High Schools newly opened Aquatic Center, but Tecumseh will be gunning to knock off the Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs went 5-0 in SEC White dual meets this season and lead the conference by two points heading into the finals.

Tecumseh is right behind the Bulldogs with eight points and Jackson four points back with six.

Seven state qualifiers hope to lead Chelsea to the title and the Bulldogs hope to get a few more state qualifying times in this weekend as well.

Bella Turner has qualified in the 50, 100, and 200 free races and is also part of the 200 free and 400 free relay teams that have qualified. She should pick up a lot of points for the Bulldogs in any event she competes in this weekend.

Riley Monahan has qualified in the 500 and is part of the 200 and 400 free relay along with Amanda Dosey and Paiton Doyle. Hayley Hopkins and Chelsea Paddock are also part of the qualifying relay teams.

Dosey, Tallulah Gorby, and Lily Paddock should earn a lot of points in the diving at Jackson. Dosey and Gorby finished top two in all five of the Bulldogs conference meets and should be near the top in the finals this weekend.

Coach Andrew Thomson is hoping for state qualifying times from the medley relay and pushing for Monahan to qualify in the 200 as well.

Tecumseh will be the biggest obstacle between the Bulldogs and the White title. Chelsea defeated the Indians 101-82 in the closest league meet for the Bulldogs this season. Tecumseh beat out the Bulldogs at the D3 Showcase in Holland earlier this season.

The preliminaries are Friday at noon with the finals Saturday at noon in Jackson.