Literacy learning is a priority in Chelsea schools

Learning about reading and writing is important at North Creek Elementary School and this year the school has made it a priority to help students grow even more.

To give the school community a closer look at how this important educational task is being done, the school’s Literacy Team and its principal Kimberly Gillow gave a presentation to the school board at its Oct. 25 meeting.

Typically this meeting would have been in-person at the school where students would participate, however this year it was held virtually.

But that didn’t hold the school team back from sharing some of the awesome things that have been happening.

Gillow said they call their focus, “leaping into literacy learning.”

They say leap because they know the students are all coming from different places and they are trying to meet them at their specific spots.

Gillow was joined by Nicole Milks, Kim Gabrielson and Lisa Kaemming, who are the school’s literacy leadership team of instructional coaches and literacy interventionists.

Milks said their work this year has them focusing on continuing to make the program better.

To help with this, she said they are using Essential Practices, which are sets of instructional practices that were developed based on the research of Michigan’s Early Literacy Task Force to improve the structure of supports from the system to the student level.

A couple of the practices include making sure students practice reading aloud and using small group time for reading and writing.

Some of the data presented noted that 50 first and second graders receive extra literacy intervention from the literacy interventionist team while 20 kindergarten students do as well. 30 additional students have been invited to the first session of the after school tutoring program.

“Our goal is to strengthen supports for literacy instruction and Multi-tiered Systems of Support, so that all of our students show average to above average growth on NWEA/MSTEP/PSAT/SAT by June 2025,” Milks said of their district school improvement goal.

In the learning environment, Gabrielson said all students are participating in small group instruction targeted to their observed and assessed needs.

Another part of this is the professional and collaborative learning going on with the teachers, according to Kaemming, which includes instructional coaching and mentoring. She said they have already seen some good growth with the new teachers.

Every teacher is also getting helpful professional development.

In closing their presentation, Kaemming said they are noticing that students are so happy to be back in school. She said even with the masks on it was apparent they were smiling and happy to be back.

Moving forward, she said they will continue the small group targeted instruction. They said an increase in consistent reading practice at home will also be a helpful tool.

Kaemming said this year will be an important one for literacy learning and it’s their hope the students will take an even bigger leap forward.