Bulldogs Roll to Fourth Straight District Title

Make it four straight district titles for the Chelsea football team after the dismantling of Milan 49-12 Friday night.

The Bulldogs will now host Detroit Country Day in what people might call the Division 4 game of the year as the defending champs come to Chelsea for the Regional Final Friday night.

The old saying goes “to be the champ you have to beat the champ” and the Bulldogs have their chance Friday night.

Country Day (7-3) comes to town with a pair of routs on the road to open the plays. The blew away a strong Redford Union team 35-6 in the opener and then took down Livonia Clarenceville 49-6 Friday night so being the away team will be nothing new for the Yellowjackets.

The Milan game saw the Bulldogs play a strong all-around game. An opportunistic defense helped the Bulldogs work the short field all night long.

The game started when a Milan pass was tipped out a Milan receivers’ hand by Carson Gray and into the hands of Nolan Sinkwitts for an interception to give the Bulldogs the ball at midfield.

Nolan Sinkwitts interception got things rolling for the Bulldogs

A few plays later the Trent Hill busted across from two yards out to make it 7-0.

Milan answered with its best drive of the night with the help of three offsides calls on the Chelsea defense to give them first downs. The Big Reds scored on a five-yard run, but the extra point was blocked to make it 7-6 Chelsea.

Hill returned the ensuing kickoff 62 yards to the Big Reds 26 and on the first play Ben Strzyzewski busted through the line and sprinted 26 yards for the score to make it 14-6.

The Chelsea defense then came up big again when they forced a fumble on a wide receiver screen and the fumble was recovered by Hill to give the Bulldogs a short field to work with once again, but the Milan defense stopped the Bulldogs on fourth down.

Chelsea forced a Milan punt but was called for running into the kicker to make it 4th and 1. Milan went for it and the Bulldogs defense stuffed the run to give the offense great field position and the Bulldogs made them pay when Hill sprinted in from 43 yards out to make it 21-6.

Milan moved into Bulldogs territory and once again went for it on fourth down and the pass fell incomplete to give the Bulldogs the ball with just over two minutes left in the half.

Lucas Dunn connected with Lucas Hanifan for passes of 21 and 13 yards to move inside the Big Red five and on third down Dunn hit Cole Munson with a two-yard scoring pass to make it 28-6 with 18 seconds left in the half to blow the game.

<!-- EMBEDDED FACEBOOK URL: https://www.facebook.com/thesuntimesnews/videos/704956660895199 -->

The Bulldogs picked up where they left off in the second half as Hill scored his third of the night from 14 yards out to make it 35-6.

Milan would score on a 14-yard run to make it 35-12, but Hill sealed the win in the fourth when he busted free for a 47-yard TD run where he dragged a Milan defender the last five yards into the endzone to make it 42-12.

Regan Plank would recover a Big Red fumble and the Bulldogs would add one more score when Lucas Dawson hit Dominic Searl with a touchdown pass on fourth down to make the final 49-12.

Hill had another big night with 155 yards rushing on 14 carries and four TD’s. He also caught two passes for 28 yards and recovered a fumble.

Dunn was nearly perfect for the night 13 of 14 passing for 116 yards and a score.

Hanifan caught four passes for 37 yards, Cole Munson two for 12 and a score, and Nick Fisk two for 14.

Strzyzewski caught two passes for 25 yards and had the 26-yard TD run, while Munson rushed for 94 yards on six carries.

The Bulldogs improve to 11-0 overall on the season.