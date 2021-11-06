Chelsea Boys’ Cross Country D2 State Runner-Up

Team Photo from Chelsea Athletics Twitter

The Chelsea boys’ cross country team added another trophy to its already impressive trophy case by finishing second at the Division 2 State Finals at MIS in Brooklyn Saturday.

It was the closest race of the day to decide a state title as the Bulldogs finished with 147 points, just 12 points behind D2 champion Otsego with 135.

The Bulldogs paced themselves early as they sat outside the top 10 after one mile, but they made their move in the second mile jumping to fourth place.

By mile three the Bulldogs had moved to second closing in on Otsego and the question was whether they could make up the difference in the home stretch, but it wasn’t enough as Otsego held on for the title.

Connell Alford finished fourth to lead the Bulldogs

Connell Alford and Bram Hartsuff earned All-State honors with their finishes.

Alford placed fourth overall with a time of 15:42.64, while Hartsuff finished 14th with a PR of 15:58.99.

Bram Hartsuff set a PR of 15:58.99 and finished 14th

Zebedee Swager placed 46th in 16:42.46 and Nick Spruce 60th with a PR of 16:42.46. Jonas Norwood was 74th

in 16:52.62, Leo Swager 149th in 17:33.55, and Misha McElrath.

The future looks bright for Chelsea with the Bulldogs graduating just one of their top seven so they will be looking to claim that top spot once again in 2022.

Photos by Mike Williamson